There were several memorable games and a deep playoff run by Quincy Notre Dame during the 2023 IHSA baseball season.
QND alone had many magical moments and triumphed over tragedy to finish third in Class 2A. The Raiders had a comeback road win over cross-town rival Quincy High and a 2-1 win over Pittsfield in the regional championship game that saw its seniors play its final game at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Field.
QHS also had several dramatic comeback wins -- including a comeback win over Brown County late in the season and coming back from a 10-run deficit to defeat conference rival Sterling that was punctuated with a walk-off grand slam by Tykell Hammers.
Brown County and Pittsfield also had strong teams in a region that had a lot of talented players.
There were just two qualifications to be considered for the All-Area Team, the players had to play for a team in West Central Illinois and the Herald-Whig had to cover at least one of their games.
I considered a number of factors when selecting this team, including the eye test, statistics, accomplishments, All-Conference selections and conversations with coaches. Prior to publishing the All-Area Team, I asked each area coach their opinion on who was deserving.
MVP -- Tucker Tollerton, QND
Tucker Tollerton was the heart and soul of the Raiders, filling a variety of roles that included center fielder, two-hole hitter and as a relief pitcher.
Tollerton died in a tragic car crash hours after QND won the sectional championship over Gillespie on May 27.
In 35 games played, Tollerton batted .407 with a .546 on-base percentage and a .722 slugging percentage. He had 44 hits, scored 50 runs, hit five home runs, had 48 RBIs and stole 22 bases.
Tollerton was committed to play baseball for John Wood Community College and was a spectacular defender in center field.
Runners Up: Colby Wort, Brown County; Jake Schisler, QND
Pitcher of the Year --Tyler Dance, QND
Tyler Dance and Jake Schisler were co-aces for Quincy Notre Dame this past season, alternating starts during the playoff run.
Both pitchers are pitching for the Quincy Gems over the summer, with Dance committed to John Wood and Schisler committed to Missouri S&T.
Dance went 9-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.
Schisler went 7-1 with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched.
Pittsfield also had twin aces with Brennan Tomhave and Konner Allen. Tomhave went 6-2 with a 2.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 52 innings, while Allen went 9-1 with a 0.87 ERA and 66 strikeoutss in 56.1 innings.
Runners Up: Konner Allen, Pittsfield; Jake Schisler, QND
Freshman of the Year: Avery Frese, Mendon Unity
Mendon Unity had a pair of freshmen make a big impact this season, with Avery Frese and Sawyer Allen flashing their potential.
Frese batted .373 with a .442 on-base percentage with 15 RBIs. On the mound, he posted a 1.20 ERA with 37 strikeout in 35 innings pitched.
Allen batted .273 average with two home runs, 25 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He pitched mostly in a relief role, putting up a 2.33 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.
Infielder Hayden Gratton became a regular for the Saukees and batted .301 with a .419 on-base percentage, .458 slugging percentage, nine doubles, 23 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Runners Up: Sawyer Allen, Mendon Unity; Hayden Gratton, Pittsfield
Coach of the Year -- Rich Polak, QND
First-year head coach Rich Polak guided a talented Quincy Notre Dame to new heights in 2023 -- a Class 2A third-place finish.
Many of QND's players were familiar with Polak through the Complete Game Training Academy in Quincy, with the Raiders not missing a beat after the retirement of former head coach Ryan Oden.
Polak helped guide the team through tragedy, with the Raiders responding with a 13-1 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the Super-Sectional less than 48 hours after Tollerton passed away.
The Raiders went 36-2 this season, going on a 32-game winning streak that began with a 10-2 win over Palmyra on March 28 and ended with a 10-3 loss to Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A semifinal on June 2.
Runners Up: Jerred Heinz, Pittsfield, Jared Hoots, Brown County
Starting Lineup
LF Jake Schisler, QND -- .440 BA, 64 R, 5 HR, 39 RBIs, 33 SB
CF Tucker Tollerton, QND -- .407 BA, .546 OBP, 50 R, 5 HR, 48 RBIs, 22 SB
SS Colby Wort, Brown County -- .491 BA, 52 H, 63 R, 7 HR, 21 RBIs
1B Dalton Miller, QND -- .474 BA, .577 OBP, 53 R, 8 HR, 60 RBIs
DH Danny Stephens, Southeastern -- .494 BA, .565 OBP, 5 HR, 35 RBIs, 14 SB
3B Brady Kindhart, QND -- .364 BA, 6 HR, 40 RBIs, 45 R
C Owen Rigg, Southeastern -- .441 BA, .645 OBP, 18 RBIs, 22 SB, 30 R
RF Nolan Daniel, Pittsfield -- .419 BA, .593 OBP, 5 HR, 31 RBIs, 15 SB
2B Jack Linenfelser, QND -- .364 BA, .496 OBP, 18 SB, 39 RBIs
SP Tyler Dance, QND -- 9-0, 0.81 ERA, 71 Ks
The one-two punch of Schisler and Tollerton sparked a lot of Raider rallies this season at the top of the order.
QND also places its corner infield (Miller and Kindhart) in the heart of the order and Linenfelser in the nine-hole.
Wort was a All-State shortstop this year for a talented Brown County season.
Stephens had a big year as Southeastern's shortstop and he was put in the lineup as designated hitter.
Daniel was the lone senior on Pittsfield's team.
Rigg beats out a lot of tough competition at catcher and threw out 13-of-38 runners attempting to steal this season.
Dance gets the start on the mound on a loaded Illinois pitching staff.
Reserves
SS Colby Robertson, Illini West -- .386 BA, .486 OBP, 26 RBIs, 17 SB
OF Carter Chapin, Illini West -- .380 BA, 38 H, 17 SB
IF Hayden Gratton, Pittsfield -- .301 BA, .419 OBP, 23 RBIs, 15 SB
C Luke Saxe, Pittsfield -- .352 BA, .531 OBP, 42 R, 18 SB
C Michael Stupavsky, QND -- .364 BA, .481 OBP, .647 SLG, 23 RBIs
C Cole Petersen, Camp Point Central -- .317 BA, .458 OBP
IF Tyce Fullerton, Brown County -- .413 BA, 35 R, 35 RBIs
OF Sam Carr, Brown County -- .421 BA, 40 H, 39 RBI
OF/IF Maverick Henry, Brown County -- .378 BA, 42 R, 37 RBIs
OF Tykell Hammers, QHS -- .317 BA, .476 OBP, 18 RBIs
Pitching
RHP Brennan Tomhave, Pittsfield -- 2.02 ERA, 61 Ks, 6-2
RHP Konner Allen, Pittsfield -- 0.87 ERA, 66 Ks, 9-1
RHP Brady Lowe, QHS -- 3.69 ERA, 71 Ks, 49.1 IP
LHP Landen Deege, Liberty -- 3.85 ERA
RHP Jackson Sims, Liberty -- 2.76 ERA
LHP Nick Bruns, Illini West -- 2.60 ERA, 37.2 IP, 48 Ks
RHP Reece Shoup, Illini West -- 2.65 ERA, 34.1 IP, 32 Ks
LHP Sawyer Allen, Unity -- 2.33 ERA, 34 Ks, 24 IP, 1 SV
P Mason Miller, Camp Point Central -- 2.35 ERA, 4-2, 64 Ks, 44.2 IP
P Blake Schwartz, Payson Seymour -- 1.89 ERA, 3-3, 54 Ks, 44.1 IP
Honorable Mention
OF Colin Kurk, QND -- .333 BA, .512 OBP, 43 R
UT Nolan Robb, QND -- .372 BA, 6 HR, 43 RBIs, .470 OBP, .648 SLG
OF/SS/P Griffin Tippey, Southeastern -- .361 BA, .505 OBP, 3 HR, 22 RBIs, 15 SB
SS/P Justin Pennock, Pittsfield -- .287 BA, .409 OBP, 1.77 ERA, 39 Ks
IF/P Joe Schroeder, QHS -- .343 BA, .452 OBP, 23 RBIs, 26 R, 1.25 ERA
OF Nick Johnson, Illini West -- .288 BA, .410 OBP
SS Blake Bunch, QHS -- .330 BA, .389 OBP, 20 R
C Wil Maas, Liberty -- .382 BA
1B Levi Hoener, Liberty -- .486 BA
IF Avery Frese, Unity -- .373 BA, .442 OBP, 1.20 ERA, 37 Ks, 35 IP
C/P/SS Cody Shaffer, Unity -- .254 BA, .395 OBP, 5-1, 0.89 ERA, 76 Ks, 47.1 IP
P/OF Carter Eyler, Camp Point Central -- .325 BA, 5 HR, 20 RBIs, 3.53 ERA, 50 Ks
OF/P Tanner Kindhart, Camp Point Central -- .342 BA, .418 OBP
Conner Griffin, Camp Point Central -- .412 BA, .457 OBP, .553 SLG, 24 RBIs, 21 R
OF/P Ashton Ertz, Payson Seymour -- .434 BA, 1.284 OPS, 3 HR, 33 RBIs
P Kyle Taylor, QHS -- 3.90 ERA, 44 Ks, 37.2 IP
1B Gavin Montgomery, Brown County -- .307 BA, 29 RBIs
3B/P Draven Puterbaugh, Pittsfield -- .311 BA, .421 OBP, 1.96 ERA
SS Noah Klauser, Liberty -- .314 BA, .442 OBP
