There were several memorable games and a deep playoff run by Quincy Notre Dame during the 2023 IHSA baseball season.

QND alone had many magical moments and triumphed over tragedy to finish third in Class 2A. The Raiders had a comeback road win over cross-town rival Quincy High and a 2-1 win over Pittsfield in the regional championship game that saw its seniors play its final game at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Field.

