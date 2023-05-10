Amber Durst commits to John Wood for basketball

QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame senior Amber Durst signed her letter-of-intent to continue her basketball and educational goals for John Wood Community College on Wednesday.
Durst talked about the excitement of joining Blazers women's basketball and what she will miss most about her high school basketball career playing for QND.
“It was a new opportunity for me to continue my basketball career and coach (Lauren) Bogle is an amazing coach and I can’t wait to play for her,” said Durst. “I’m definitely going to miss the team in general, but I’m excited to be a part of a new team. Our huddle was very important to me and I’ll miss that a lot and I want to bring part of that to John Wood. “
Durst has been one of QND girls basketball head coach Eric Orne’s staples and best players over the years helping the Lady Raiders go 36-2 this past senior season, 29-3 her junior year, 6-4 and 26-4 during her sophomore and freshman years.
John Wood girls basketball head coach Lauren Bogle spoke on the type of player she’s getting with Durst joining the team next season and what makes her a great basketball player.
“She’s a high character, high IQ kid she knows the game she’s played on a great program with great coaches and what one thing I noticed when we talked is just her knowledge of the game which will play a big piece in her joining our team,” said Bogle. “A great quality about her is she just wants to make sure her team wins, she’s a good passer, with a team first mindset but I know that we’re going to work on her shot so she can be more aggressive as a big girl being able to go outside and stretch the defense and defensively I think she’ll be great as well being able to guard outside or inside in the post.”
Coach Orne will be heading into his 18th season coaching QND girls basketball which has been as many people in the area have seen, one of the best high school basketball programs in the state of Illinois and nationally recognized as well.
So, it’s safe to say the Lady Raiders will continue to be a force on the hardwood, but Durst has been a great player for QND over her years and surely will be missed. Durst gave her final thoughts on playing for coach Orne while still being excited to put on a new uniform the next time she’s on the court.
“He’s been my coach for over six years and he’s really been the only coach I’ve ever had for basketball and softball," said Durst. "He just knows the game really well so I’ll definitely miss competing for him and playing with the girls but at the same time I’m excited to play for coach Bogle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.