Amber Durst commits to John Wood for basketball

QND senior Amber Durst talks to the local media, friends and family about her decision to join John Wood Community College basketball. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame senior Amber Durst signed her letter-of-intent to continue her basketball and educational goals for John Wood Community College on Wednesday.

Durst talked about the excitement of joining Blazers women's basketball and what she will miss most about her high school basketball career playing for QND.

