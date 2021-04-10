QUINCY — Kameron Whiteman noticed it long before anyone else.
Jarvis Jennings couldn’t stop smiling.
So as the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team gathered at midcourt to wrap up its morning shootaround in advance of Saturday afternoon’s Central District A championship game, Whiteman pointed out how Jennings had been smiling since the moment the Trail Blazers arrived at the Student Activity Center.
“And Jarvis goes, ‘I’m just ready to go,’” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “At that point, I knew we had a chance. It wasn’t loosey, goosey. It wasn’t overly tight either. He just wanted to play.”
Correct that.
He wanted to win a championship.
Nothing Rend Lake tried could keep him from that. Jennings, the all-region sophomore forward, scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and helped JWCC establish an inside presence that balanced its efficient perimeter shooting in a 96-77 victory that left him smiling and crying with pure joy.
“I’ve never won anything before,” a teary-eyed Jennings said. “So this means the world to me. I can’t explain it. I’m just happy we got to do it.”
It affords the Trail Blazers the opportunity to do significantly more, too.
JWCC (16-6) advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament for the fourth time in the last eight years and will begin play April 20 at Mary Miller Gym in Danville, Ill. The national tourney pairings will be released Monday afternoon shortly after the Trail Blazers return to practice after earning Sunday off.
“I didn’t want to take my shoes home and just have them sitting there,” said JWCC freshman guard Brandon Kracht, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. “There’s just no way we wanted that to happen. We felt like we’d let down Coach because he knows where we can be and where we need to be.
“There was nobody in that locker room that wants to be done. That’s the best thing about this team. Everybody wants to move on. Everybody wanted to cut the net. We want to do everything as a team. That feels amazing.”
The contributions came from everyone on the team as well.
Sophomore guard Ja’Veon Taylor made a pair of 3-pointers in the game’s first six minutes, the second of which capped a stretch in which JWCC scored on four straight possessions for an 18-10 lead that forced Rend Lake to burn a timeout. Freshmen forwards Xavier Presley and Overton Jefferson III protected the rim, combining for seven blocked shots, nine rebounds and 20 points.
And freshman forward Drake Hammel found himself as Johnny-on-the-spot at several junctures, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and drawing a charge that quieted the Warriors after they had gone on a 7-0 run.
“We’ve dreamed of winning this game all year, and it’s been a year unlike any other,” said Hammel, the West Hancock product who was the 2020 Herald-Whig Player of the Year. “We stuck through it. We did all the necessary things to get to this point. It all built up to this point.
“We executed and followed Coach’s plan. It all worked out.”
It enabled the Trail Blazers to answer every challenge.
JWCC led by seven or more points four different times in the game’s first 16 minutes, only to have Rend Lake whittle the deficit away or back to one possession each time. It wasn’t until the Trail Blazers pushed a 40-37 advantage to 45-37 by scoring on three straight possessions that they were able to build a lead they could maintain.
And when Kracht got hot in the second half, the Trail Blazers put the lead out of reach.
He scored 12 consecutive points for JWCC, starting the run with two 3-pointers and finishing it with a 15-foot jumper as a 54-46 edge turned into a 66-52 lead. The advantage never dipped to single digits again.
“That was the biggest answer,” Hoyt said.
And it helped the Trail Blazers understand why Hoyt continually says championships are cool.
“I’m giggling watching our guys,” Hoyt said. “They all have their pieces of the net. They’re getting their pictures taken with the plaques. This is such a special moment for them and for everyone.”