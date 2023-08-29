It’s been six months since Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third super bowl appearance since he was drafted and capture Lombardi number two over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Since then most football fans have had to endure a seemingly very long offseason watching other sports and having to get creative on what to watch next as they wait until the NFL returns.
Well, the preseason just concluded, every team has cut their rosters down to the final 53 and were less than 10 days away until the Detroit Lions travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.
As usual several teams around the league made major chances with their staff and roster, turnover is a part of sports and going into the 2023-2024 NFL season will be no different.
The Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have new starting quarterbacks.
That’s almost a third of the league with new signal callers.
The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will all have new head coaches.
This is part why we love sports and football seeing how all this turnover will affect how things will play out this upcoming season. On average there are about six new teams every season that make the postseason after missing it the season prior.
Here’s a synopsis heading into the 2023-2024 season on contenders, potential new playoff teams and a look at the rookie quarterbacks about to make their first starts for their new franchises.
Top 5 Super Bowl Contenders
1. Kansas City Chiefs
They’ve won two of the last four super bowls, can make it three out of the last five years come next February. Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce. Chris Jones…. potentially and Andy Reid. Enough said.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been the one team whose had the most success against the team above since drafting the LSU signal caller back in 2020. Burrow is 3-1 head to head against Mahomes. Offensively they remain a top tier unit with Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside and Joe Mixon in the backfield.
Defensively they loss veteran safeties Von Bell and Jessie Bates this offseason but still have a solid defense with guys like Sam Hubbard and Tre Hendrickson led by one of the best defensive coordinators in Lou Anarumo. This team looks prime to get back to another conference title game and one of the best bets to be playing in February.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Arguably the best team in the NFC conference and one of the most balanced teams in the league the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts are looking to win back to back conference titles and get back to the super bowl. But history is not on their side historically it’s been rare for teams to make it to back to back super bowls especially for the losing team in the previous super bowl. The last team to make it back to the super bowl after losing it the year prior was Jim Kelly’s Buffalo Bills 30 years ago.
But this doesn’t mean history is guaranteed to repeat itself but I’d be hesitant to place a bet on the Eagles to make it back, all in all Jalen Hurts catapulted himself into the elite QB tier after 35 total touchdowns in 2022 with 3,701 passing yards and 760 rushing yards.
AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert remain as one of the best pass catching cores in the NFL. All-pros Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox, Hasson Reddick and Brandan Graham still headline one of the best defenses in the league. And look for rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis out of Georgia to be a potential defensive rookie of the year.
4. Buffalo Bills
Last year’s consensus super bowl pick across most sports books and talk shows certainly fell flat on their face in last season’s 27-10 divisional round loss to the Bengals in front of Bills Mafia. Among the contenders in the league Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may be under the most pressure to get it done. It takes a team to lift a Lombardi trophy but we all know the blame and credit falls on the shoulders of three men, the starting quarterback, head coach and general manager.
Buffalo still remains as one of the most talented teams to face on Sundays beyond their super human two-time pro bowl QB, Stefan Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox still will cause defensive coordinators to lose sleep at night and then a defense that still has arguably the best secondary in the league with veterans Tre’davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Question is, can they finally put it together. Here’s their playoff history since Allen took over.
2019: Wild card loss to the Houston Texans 22-19.
2020: AFC Title loss to Kansas City Chiefs 38-24
2021: Divisional round loss to Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 F/OT
2022: Divisional round loss to Cincinnati Bengals 27-10
Safe to say I wouldn’t be surprised if head coach Sean McDermott’s head coaching seat begins to get a little warm if they fall short once again.
5. San Francisco 49ers
This team always seems to be a quarterback more so a healthy starting quarterback away from making it all the way. Last season’s NFC title game might be one of the unluckiest quarterback situations in a game of all time. The San Francisco 49ers went into that championship game primed to be the one team in the NFC that not only could matchup with the Eagles but beat them.
That’s before they loss starting quarterback Brock Purdy and then his back up Josh Johnson in that game and had to resort to their emergency quarterback, their two-time pro bowler and all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
San Francisco will once again most likely win their division the NFC West and be one of the top seeds in the conference with an excellent defense led by three-time pro bowler, all-pro edge rusher Nick Bosa who’s on the cusp of becoming the highest paid defensive player in the league. Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave and Javon Kinlaw with Bosa still are a tier one defensive line in the league. Fred Warner and former Chiefs corner Chavarius Ward headline the linebacking core and secondary.
Offensively they’ll be efficient with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle running through guys led by maybe the smartest offensive mind in the league next to Andy Reid in Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco has been knocking on the door a couple times a super bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2019, and have played in the last two NFC title games.
These losses for the most part have been due to the offense more so quarterback not having enough juice to match their opponent. Maybe a full offseason and game plan centered around Purdy can get Shanahan back to February this time with some hardware.
Other potential teams that could go on a run to watch for are the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Top 3 Potential New Playoff Teams
1. New York Jets
NFL Films Hard Knocks decided to choose the New York Jets as their team to give inside access to during training camp and the preseason and rightfully so, given the moves they’ve made. Let’s start off with the big one, the acquisition of four-time MVP, 10-time pro bowler, four-time all-pro and super bowl XLV champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets back in April traded their 2023 first round, second round and sixth round picks along with a conditional 2024 second round pick to the Green Bay Packers. They also picked up the Packers 2023 first round and fifth round picks.
Aside from Rodgers who will be dawning a new number eight this season, they also brought a couple wide receivers from Green bay with him in solid outside options in Allen Lazard and long-time packer Randall Cobb.
The Jets also added former pro bowl wide receiver for the Chiefs Mecole Hardman and four-time pro bowl running back Dalvin Cook after six years with the Minnesota Vikings. And Rodgers’ potential best wide receiver will be last year’s offensive rookie of the year, Garrett Wilson.
The defense is already a strong part of their team that helped them still earn a 7-10 record even in the midst of some of the worst quarterback play in the league last season under Zach Wilson and now Miami Dolphin Mike White. This defense has strong parts all throughout starting with Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers barring injury they should have no issue getting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
C.J. Mosley leads the second level of defense with a secondary led by the reigning defensive rookie of the year cornerback Sauce Gardner along with D.J. Reed and sixth year safety Jordan Whitehead. This team is loaded but you have to always be mindful of teams with lots of hype but this one is warranted and barring a catastrophic injury riddled season they’ll for sure push the Bills for the AFC East crown.
2. Tennessee Titans
Due to the surprise season from Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans loss their thrown of the AFC South after winning it back to back years prior to last season. Tennessee dealt with a sleuth of injuries last season including losing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the last five games of the season which concluded with a loss in Jacksonville for the division title in the last game of the season.
Mike Vrabel remains as one of the best coaches in the game and maybe this Titans team is getting older but if Tannehill can get back to playing a relatively healthy season along with arguably still the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry and a defense with star nose tackle Jeffery Simmons and long-time safety Kevin Byard they can for sure win the South for a third time out of five years.
3. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos were one of the surprise failures last season after trading a large haul for the nine-time pro bowl quarterback after 10 years in Seattle. The defense has been a strong part of this team for years now dating back to their last super bowl appearance with now retired hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning. And it was last season finishing top 15 in points allowed and top 10 in yards allowed.
Offensively was the issue ranking dead last in points per game. The Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett who got his first ever head coaching gig with them last season, showed his inexperience coupled with a veteran quarterback who clearly didn’t have much chemistry with the guys he was throwing to.
Their new head coach certainly has many years of experience on his side, a super bowl championship under his belt and has always been one of the top offensive minded coaches in the league, Sean Payton.
The AFC looks to be a gauntlet as far as great teams and the Chiefs remain in their division but a veteran QB looking to remind everyone how good he is coupled with a rejuvenated experienced head coach might be just what the Broncos need to get back to the postseason.
Other teams to potentially surprise people and make the postseason after missing it last season to watch for are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.
Rookie Quarterbacks
Carolina Panthers Bryce Young
This past draft’s number one overall pick out of Alabama, quarterback Bryce Young is certainly a unique prospect to say the least much do to his size. Young enter the draft listed at 5’10” 204 pounds making him one of the shortest first round QB prospects ever and the lightest first round prospect since 2006.
If you watched or caught glimpses of the Panthers offensive line this past preseason Young already has taken some big shots against the Jets, Giants and Lions albeit it’s just preseason but the Panthers offensive line certainly is not one of the best units in the league.
That might be the only red flag with him as Young above the other rookies might be the most NFL ready with his ability to move in the pocket, keep his eyes down field and having an abnormal ability to process information at a faster rate than most QBs at his age.
Young during his time at Alabama threw for 80 touchdowns, just 12 interceptions and 8,356 yards. He was the SEC offensive player of the year and Heisman trophy winner in 2021.
Aside from a great college career, Young is inheriting probably the best coaching situation of all three first round rookie quarterbacks this season due to experience. The man that will be tasked with developing Young will be former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.
Reich played quarterback in the NFL for 13 years and was an excellent offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and coached Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ellinger during his tenure in Indy. All had some of their best and most efficient seasons under Reich.
He now gets a potential young generational prospect at the position and certainly has the expertise and experience to get the best out of Young. The Panthers also hired now retired former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach.
The staff has a lot of other guys with many years of experience on the offensive side of the ball as well, so if any situation can make people forget about his glaring size issues its’ the Panthers offensive coaching staff.
Houston Texans CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud was pick number two behind Young and might be the most ideal prospect out of the three as far as size, experience and NFL readiness. Stroud is listed at 6’3” and 218 pounds and threw for 44 touchdowns to just six interceptions in 2021 and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions in 2022 for Ohio State.
Stroud capped off his collegiate career with an exceptional performance against Georgia in this past college football playoff even with a few of his top receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. going down mid game due to injury.
The only red flag with Stroud is not necessarily his fault but that Buckeye quarterbacks don’t have a great history of success in the NFL part due to playing with top tier talent around them and then having to show the ability to still perform at a high level for whatever bad NFL roster they inherit on draft night.
Stroud is going to be responsible for trying to duplicate what former quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to due for a couple years, make Houston a legitimate threat again in the AFC. His offensive line outside of star tackle Laremy Tunsil is definitely one of the worst lines in football and his weapons around him are not like the ones he had at Ohio State.
On the bright side, now second year wide receiver John Metchie III will be back after missing his rookie season due to Leukemia and the Texans did sign tight end Dalton Shultz formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, those two guys should provide a lift to their passing game. They also drafted now second year running back Dameon Pierce last year who was 61 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards in 2022.
Defensively their going to struggle but they do have two strong secondary pieces in second year 2022 first round pick cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who had a strong rookie year before missing the second half of the season with a hamstring injury.
Jalen Pitre is another name to look out for as a potential breakout star at safety. So, there are some young pieces and the team seems to be excited about the energy of new head coach Demeco Ryans but Stroud still is walking into a team that finished 3-13-1 last season for a reason.
Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson
The Colts at number four overall in the first round this past NFL draft took a chance on arguably one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks to ever come to the NFL in Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida. Richardson had a historic combine this past March. Richardson had a 40 and half inch vertical the best mark in the last 20 years for a quarterback.
He posted a 10-foot-9 broad jump also the best mark in the last 20 years and recorded a 4.43 40-yard dash ranking him fourth in Florida QBs who’ve ran the 40 at the combine since 2003. He also showed off his arm strength with several deep balls including a ball that hit the ceiling during his pro day.
All while standing at 6’4” and nearly 250 pounds which makes these marks even more impressive for a guy with that size. The red flags with him are is inexperience in college starts and accuracy in comparison to Young and Stroud. Richardson played in 12 games this past season for the Gators in his first full season as the starter after not many games starting the previous two seasons.
In 2022 he threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions while completing 53.8 percent of his passes. He ran for 654 yards and nine rushing touchdowns as one of the nations best duel threat QBs.
He now will join a Colts team that hasn’t made a first-round pick selection on a QB since 2012 when they took Andrew Luck out of Stanford. His new head coach Shane Steichen comes over from the Eagles after helping Jalen Hurts reach super star status as his offensive coordinator the last two seasons.
Richardson’s core around him is a pretty young one with top targets such as Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce and a questionable backfield led by a disgruntled Jonathan Taylor who will miss at least the first four games being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Defensively is the strong part of the team as of now with all-pro nose tackle Deforest Buckner, star linebacker Shaq Leonard and pro bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II. The secondary is fairly young behind Moore with rookies and second year guys that will certainly have their growing pains.
The Colts will be banking on Steichen and their new staff to develop Richardson into an NFL franchise quarterback and the faster that development progresses the faster this franchise can get back to its glory days of being a perennial AFC contender.
