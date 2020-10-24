Kerry Anders did what Kerry Anders always did.
He ran like the wind.
It’s one of the reasons why the Missouri Southern State University football team won the NAIA national championship in 1972, becoming the first collegiate football program in Missouri to win a national title.
The Lions trailed Northwestern (Iowa) 14-7 in the fourth quarter when quarterback Ray Harding tossed a short pass to Anders, the Quincy High School Hall of Famer who was a freshman wide receiver, and watched him turn it into a 58-yard touchdown that pulled the Lions within 14-13 with 3:21 to play
Missouri Southern forced Northwestern to punt on the next possession, but the high snap went through the punter’s hands and the Lions’ Sam Keoloha recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 20-14 victory.
That championship, which capped a 12-0 season, earned the Lions induction this year into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. They were honored at the Football Sports Enthusiasts Luncheon last week in Springfield, Mo., along with former St. Louis Cardinals great Terry Metcalf and others.
Anders was the Lions’ leading receiver as a junior and senior, catching 28 passes for 433 yards and six touchdowns in 1974 and 29 passes for 487 yards and one touchdown in 1975. He was the team’s leading scorer as a sophomore in 1973 with eight touchdowns.
He also was the Lions’ top punt returner all four seasons, averaging 27.5 yards per return as a senior. As a kick returner, he averaged 29.4 yards as a freshman and 32.2 yards as a sophomore.
Anders was an honorable mention All-American at wide receiver in 1975 who made it to the final training camp cut with the St. Louis Cardinals.
He wasn’t the only area talent on the Missouri Southern roster that season. Lydell Williams Sr., a Hannibal, Mo., product, led the Lions in scoring during the 1972 season with 10 touchdowns, including an 83-yarder for the first score of the season against Fort Hays State.
Williams was a three-year letterwinner at Missouri Southern and signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 1976 as a free agent, although he was cut during training camp.
-----
Trevor Richards may not be on the Tampa Bay Rays’ World Series roster, but the right-hander had a role in helping them get there.
Richards, the Breese Mater Dei and Drury University product, pitched in nine games with four starts during the regular season with 27 strikeouts in 32 innings and a 5.71 earned run average. He is the only Great Lakes Valley Conference product to be involved with either World Series team.
Richards is in his fourth season in the big leagues and second with the Rays, having compiled a 10-21 overall record. He is 3-0 with the Rays.
A three-time All-GLVC selection and a first-team all-region pick as a junior while at Drury, Richards ranks second in career strikeouts (230) and career ERA (2.96), and he had moderate success against Quincy University with a 2-1 record.
As a senior in 2015, Richards lost a 6-3 decision in the first game of a weekend series against the Hawks, allowing six runs and 11 hits over seven innings. As a junior, he beat the Hawks 10-6, allowing two runs and four hits over six innings. As a sophomore, he won a 3-2 contest by allowing two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.
-----
Evan McGaughey is set to tip off his fourth season playing professional basketball overseas Sunday when MLP Academics Heidelberg begins its season against Nuernberg.
The 6-foot-8 product of Illini West and Quincy University is back with the team he began his professional career with in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Last year, McGaughey played for Latina Basket in Italy Serie A, averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 12 games before a foot injury and the coronavirus pandemic ended everything.
-----
Basketball season is officially less than a week away.
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team is scheduled to be the first team to tip off the winter campaign when it travels to Saint Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday. The C-SC men’s team is scheduled to host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy for the November 1 season opener.
Meanwhile, the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball programs are expected to open practice at the end of the week. Both programs were sent into a two-week quarantine following positive coronavirus tests the day before NCAA Division II programs could begin practicing October 15.
The Hawks are scheduled to open their season November 27 with a doubleheader at Illinois-Springfield.