QUINCY -- Tanner Anderson knew he had a shot.
Coming into Thursday night, the senior forward was three goals away from breaking his brother Seth’s all-time career goal record at Quincy Notre Dame.
And with four minutes remaining against rival Quincy High, Anderson scored a match-winning and record-breaking goal in a 4-3 win for the Raiders.
“It means a lot to score the game-winning goal against QHS and breaking the record,” Anderson said. “I mean, 80 goals, it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of unseen hours, it means a lot to me, it’s a super surreal moment.”
Anderson scored his first two goals in the 14th and 42nd minutes, which came up huge in the back-and-forth affair at Advance Physical Therapy Field. QND’s Brock Evans also scored in the sixth minute.
Quincy senior midfielder Carter Venvertloh led the charge for the Blue Devils with goals in the 21st and 56th minutes. Senior Garrick Homan followed his teammate’s goals up with an equalizer in the 72nd minute.
Soon after, the Raiders looked to their senior captain to notch Notre Dame’s sixth-straight win.
“As soon as they got that third goal, you try to pick your teammates up, you’re saying ‘we got this, don’t let up, we’re in this thing,’” Anderson said. “We had the confidence that we’d be able to come back, get that final goal,”
“We showed a lot of heart getting that final goal, just digging in deep, hustling to every ball, playing balls in defeat, it’s definitely a lot for us.”
Anderson’s goal was also one to impress his head coach.
“I think it’s awesome and the goal itself was unbelievable,” Greg Reis said. “Nice ball over the top with him sliding in and hitting it an upper 90. I don’t think you plan it that way but when you’re a scorer and you’re hot, you can get those.”
Despite the loss, Quincy head coach Ron Bridal was proud of his players for battling back from a 3-1 deficit late in the match. The Blue Devils will look to find their way back to the win column next Tuesday at Moline.
With the historic goal coming on a hat trick against his team’s biggest rival, another thing that sticks out to Anderson is who he passed – his brother Seth.
Seth Anderson, now playing soccer at Saint Louis University, has been rooting for his younger brother to beat his record. And after Tanner’s graduation, the Anderson brothers will join forces once again in the SLU blue and white.
But for now, and after Notre Dame’s next match against Springfield at home next Thursday, Tanner has another goal in mind – bring home a state title.
“It’s a big deal for me, it’s a big deal for our team to get this win, gives us a lot of momentum going into Springfield, six-straight wins, it’s a lot for us,” Tanner Anderson said. “I think we’re on track for that state championship and that’s where we need to be.”
