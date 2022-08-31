Photo of Tanner Anderson

Quincy Notre Dame senior forward Tanner Anderson surpassed his brother Seth's all-time career goal record at the school. Anderson now sits at 80 goals after the Raiders' 4-3 win over Quincy.

 H-W PHOTO/CAM ADAMS

QUINCY -- Tanner Anderson knew he had a shot.

Coming into Thursday night, the senior forward was three goals away from breaking his brother Seth’s all-time career goal record at Quincy Notre Dame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.