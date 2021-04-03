NORMAL, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team found itself in a rare position after Normal Community scored on a set piece in the first five minutes of Saturday’s matchup.
The Raiders had only surrendered two goals in the previous eight games, so finding themselves down 1-0 early wasn’t a typical situation.
“It was interesting to see the reaction from the guys when we went down 1-0,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “We gave up a goal on a restart, but we showed a lot of character.”
Three minutes later, senior striker Seth Anderson converted a penalty kick after a handball by the Ironmen in the box to even the game at 1. Then in the 35th minute, Anderson sent a free kick into the box that was mishandled by the Normal Community goalkeeper, leading to a Gabe Whittaker tap-in goal and a 2-1 lead.
Anderson converted another penalty kick a minute later after getting taken out in the box by the goalkeeper and the the Raiders never looked back, eventually heading home with a 6-2 victory.
Anderson, who became the all-time career goals leader for QND in its game against Alton Marquette on Wednesday, finished with a hat trick to add to his school record and propel the Raiders to a ninth straight win to start the season.
“Seth obviously is unbelievable,” Reis said of the Saint Louis University soccer signee. “He picks this team up, throws them on his back and then carries them around until he rights the situation. He is really fun to watch.”
Whittaker, Jake Hoyt and Tanner Anderson all also found the back of the net, and the constant pressure from the Anderson brothers kept the Ironmen on their heels.
“Tanner and Seth were running at their defense and causing problems for them,” Reis said. “The rest of the things just kind of fell in place.”
It’s the first time all season the Raiders have surrendered more than one goal in a game, but with a blustery wind persisting throughout the game, Reis could forgive the scores.
“We gave up the restart early and gave up one in the 70th minute, but they still steadied themselves,” Reis said. “I was joking with them after the game and said, ‘We gave up two goals. You’re lucky on Monday we’ve got a game, otherwise we would be running for those two goals.’ They didn’t think it was pretty funny, but I thought it was pretty funny.
“In nine games we’ve given up four goals. That’s pretty awesome.”
After five straight games on the road, QND finally returns to Quincy on Monday, though the Raiders will be across town with a matchup against Quincy High School at Flinn Stadium. QND won the first meeting 6-0 on March 15, the most lopsided score in the history of the rivalry, but the Blue Devils have won four of their last five games and have only surrendered one goal in that span.
Even if QHS hadn’t found its rhythm, Reis would expect the Blue Devils to pose a threat to his team’s unblemished record.
“It’s an inter-city, crosstown rivalry game, so we have to prepare for a really hard-fought game,” Reis said. “We need to forget the results of the first game and come out and play on Monday night.”