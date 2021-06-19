PALATINE, Ill. — The answer came so swiftly it carried all of the characteristics of a game-changing moment with it.
“I was thinking the same thing,” Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer coach Mark Longo said.
Trailing Wheaton Academy 2-0 after Amy Alexander scored seven minutes into Saturday’s third-place game at the Class 1A state tournament, the Raiders’ Ellie Peters played the center restart to Lia Quintero on an aggressive line down the middle of the field.
The sophomore forward danced through the Warriors’ defense until finding space 25 yards out and blistering a low shot along the ground that got inside the right post for a QND goal.
Time elapsed? Eighteen seconds.
“It seemed like a fire was lit under our players,” Quintero said, “but then shut right back down when they scored again. I wouldn’t say we lost hope, but we didn’t have our usual confidence.”
The Warriors capitalized on that, scoring their third goal in the 15th minute and never relenting as they finished off a 6-1 victory at Fremd High School.
This is the second time the Raiders (17-3-1) have finished fourth at the state tournament and the seventh time they’ve won a state trophy. The fact it comes a year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring season and 70 percent of the roster hadn’t played a high school game at any level made them appreciate the accomplishment, not dwell on the loss.
“Our team worked hard this entire season and were able to exceed people’s expectations,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said. “I am proud of each and every one of my teammates and am grateful for the opportunity to play in the state tournament.”
Still, allowing seven goals in two losses after surrendering just eight goals in the previous 19 games stings a little.
“We just didn’t have it today,” Longo said. “They worked hard. They’ve worked hard all year. We just didn’t have it.”
Wheaton Academy played a role in that.
The Warriors (19-5) took advantage of their first scoring opportunity less than five minutes into the game when Sarah Vanderklok corralled a blocked shot and slid a shot on the ground inside the left post. Less than three minutes later, Alexander laced a shot from 25 yards out on the left wing into the upper right corner for a 2-0 edge.
Quintero’s goal stemmed the tide briefly.
However, in the 15th minute, the Warriors’ Kelly Birkhart cut back inside a defender and slid a pass to Emily Setran open 10 yards in front of the goal. She finished for a 3-1 lead and the goal that proved to be the backbreaker.
“Wheaton was just a very good team,” Peters said. “I don’t think we played bad. I just think they found our weaknesses and attacked.”
Birkhart’s goal from 32 yards out on a direct kick sent Wheaton to halftime ahead 4-1.
“Once they scored the fourth goal, I think things started looking rougher for us,” Peters said. “We didn’t hang our heads and still worked hard until the end.”
Two second-half goals by Wheaton Academy allowed both teams to substitute liberally over the final 20 minutes and come to grips with how the season was ending before the postgame medal ceremony and picture taking ensued.
“Ending my soccer career at the state tournament is such a blessing,” Peters said. “I can confidently say I gave it my all this season as a Lady Raider. Having great teammates by my side to end this journey is beyond what I could ask for.”