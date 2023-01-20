QUINCY -- Pepsi Little People's Golf announced that Applebee's will sponsor the Parent-Child Tournament, Closest to the Pin Contest and associated events for the 2023 tournament.
The optional nine-hole Applebee's Parent-Child Tournament will be played on Father's Day on June 18 at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.
"We are extremely delighted to have formed this partnership with Applebee's," said Nan Ryan, Little People's founder and executive director. "Applebee's has long been a strong sponsor of the tournament with the Closest to the Pin contest. Sponsorship of the Parent-Child and associated events solidifies their belief in junior golf and Little People's."
The alternate shot event is the kickoff for the 50th anniversary of the Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships, which will be played from June 19-21 at Westview and the KC Par-3 Golf Course. The Parent-Child Tournament annually draws more than 60 teams made up of one current Little People's player and a parent, sibling or friend.
Applebee's will also sponsor the Putting, Driving and Best Dressed Team contests, held in conjunction with the Parent-Child event on June 18.
This year, Applebee's will offer every contestant two meal cards for 50% off each meal at Applebee's, plus providing a $100 gift coupon for each of the six winning Parent-Child age division teams.
On Monday, June 19, Applebee's will award a $50 gift certificate to the winner of the Closest to the Pin contest on the ninth hole at Westview.
"Applebee's has been part of the Little People's in Quincy for eight years and really enjoys the partnership with this great event," said Kevin Allardice, managing partner of the Bloomin' Apple, LLC, franchisee of Applebee's. "I love seeing the lifelong bonds this parent-child event brings to the Quincy community. We proudly support the Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships."
