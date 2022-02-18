COLUMBIA, Mo. — Palmyra junior Collin Arch’s dreams of a third-straight state championship remain alive after Friday’s action in the Missouri High School state wrestling tournament.
Arch (39-0) continued his domination of the 138-pound class on Friday, defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Clayton Rotterman (27-16) by fall (1:10) in the Class 1 quarterfinal.
In the Class 1 semifinal, Arch pinned Brookfield’s Devan Parn (30-12) in the second round.
Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson (40-3) battled Carl Junction’s Tony Stewart (36-16) for almost three rounds, before pinning him with 45 seconds remaining in the third round of the 170-pound Class 3 quarterfinal.
Wilson’s quest for a second straight state title remained alive after defeating Whitfield’s Reese Callahan by a 8-4 decision in Friday night’s semifinal.
Palmyra senior Luke Triplett (37-8) pinned Adrian’s Jence Griffith (34-4) just under four minutes in the 220-pound Class 1 quarterfinal.
Triplett fell to Trenton’s Caleb Johnson (37-3) in a 3-2 decision in the semifinal, and will wrestle in the third/fifth place matches on Saturday.
Panthers freshman Brayden Pillars (32-20) continued his revival after falling in the first round of the 132-pound championship bracket on Thursday.
Pillars defeated Lathrop’s Keaton Coots (29-12) by fall in 4:36 in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday morning.
The road ended for Pillars in the third round of wrestlebacks, wtih Maysville’s Draken Bennett (41-16) defeating Pillars by a 4-2 decision.
Pirates sophomore Tristen Essig (39-5) defeated Farmington’s Presley Johnson (40-13) in a 5-1 decision in the 120-pound Class 3 quarterfinal.
In Friday evening’s semifinal, Essig fell to Whitfield’s Porter Matecki (46-3) in a 1-0 decision. Essig will wrestle in the third/fifth place matches on Saturday.
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech (35-8) defeated Windsor’s Brayden Belding (43-7) in a 7-0 decision in the 106-pound Class 3 quarterfinal to kick off his Friday.
Creech then fell to North Point’s Kaden Purler (34-3) by a technical fall in the semifinals on Friday evening. He will wrestle in the third/fifth place matches on Saturday.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp (37-7) fell to Whitfield’s Alexander Rallo (31-4) in a 6-2 decision in the 126-pound Class 3 quarterfinal.
Culp then pinned Washington’s Devon Deckelman (34-11) in the first round of the consolation bracket second round match.
Culp stayed alive after defeating McDonald County’s Blaine Ortiz (41-7) in a 4-0 decision in the third round of the consolation round, his third match of Friday. Culp will compete in the fourth round of the wrestlebacks on Saturday morning.
The fourth round wrestlebacks will begin at 9 a.m. for all classes on Saturday, with weigh-ins at 8 a.m.
The third/fifth place matches will kick off on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The championship finals start at 4:30 p.m. for all classes on Saturday, with weigh-ins at 4 p.m.
