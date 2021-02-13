PALMYRA, Mo. — When Ross Arch took the mat for the first time on January 11 in a home meet against Hannibal, he didn’t know it would be the last time he would compete for the Palmyra wrestling team.
An abdominal injury suffered during the Panthers’ run to the Class 2 state football semifinals sidelined the three-time state wrestling finalist for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, but Arch had every intention of beginning his season delayed and becoming the first four-time state qualifier in the short history of Palmyra wrestling.
“It wasn’t too bad the first day, but it kept getting worse and worse every day,” Arch said of his injury. “It kind of got to the point where I wasn’t too confident in it and I kept trying it out, but it kept getting worse every day. I just kind of made that final decision.”
That decision was forced when Arch had to bow out of Saturday’s Class 1 District 2 meet, officially bringing his Palmyra wrestling career to a close.
That didn’t keep him off the sidelines.
“I’m just glad I get to sit here and watch my teammates and my brother,” Arch said after the Panthers qualified eight wrestlers for the sectional meet on Feb. 27. “The postseason has started, the part of the season that everyone has worked for and everything they’ve done. The dieting, the lifting, the going hard in practice, training and doing everything you can do to prepare for the postseason, that starts right now. I’m glad their hard work is paying off.”
While he hasn’t been active on the mat, Arch has been far from absent from the wrestling room.
“He’s almost like another assistant coach in the room,” Palmyra coach Josh Buatte said. “Everybody kind of looks to him for leadership, and that’s what he does. He can be vocal when he needs to be vocal, and he can lead by example when he needs to lead by example. You can trust him with anybody to help. After matches if I don’t have a chance to talk to anybody I can tell him what they need to know because they know that Ross knows what’s going on.”
Arch has earned that clout with three straight trips to the state finals, including a Class 1 145-pound championship in 2019. While he doesn’t have a chance to make it four straight, he now leaves that opportunity up to his brother, defending Class 1 120-pound champion Collin Arch.
“He set the bar high and everybody wants to live up to that,” said Collin, who took home the 132 bracket on Saturday.
Both Arch brothers have raised the bar, and it gives the other Panthers something to climb for.
“Everyone takes something from them, its awesome,” said Palmyra’s Caden Krane after winning the 106 district title on Saturday. “I owe everything to them.”
Ross Arch’s willingness to give back and continue helping his team grow despite personal disappointment isn’t something that surprises those that know him.
“Obviously it’s not ideal for him to not be wrestling this weekend,” Buatte said. “He knows that and everyone around him knows that, but he’s going to make the best of the situation and that’s just the kind of kid he is.”
This season has provided Arch with a chance to take a step back and see the sport from another angle. And it’s reignited his passion for wrestling.
“You see that wrestling isn’t just important to myself, its important to other people as well,” said Arch, who signed his national letter of intent to join the NCAAA Division I University of Northern Illinois wrestling program earlier this month. “It’s also nice being a part of other people’s success, I enjoyed that.
“It also makes you realize how much you miss it yourself, but I’ve still got plenty more years of it left.”