MACON, Mo. -- Palmyra bounced back after two tough losses in the first two weeks with a 40-21 win over Macon on Friday.
Panthers quarterback Collin Arch made his first start of the season after missing the first two games due to injury. The junior quarterback ran 24 times for 156 yards and five touchdowns, while going 7-for-13 passing with an interception.
Palmyra also relied on senior running back Nolyn Richards to carry the offensive load. Richards ran 24 times for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Hayes Miller caught three passes for a team-high 53 yards. Landyn Smith had three catches for 24 yards, while also running three times for 31 yards.
Defensively, Christian Johnson led the team with seven tackles. Brayden Madden had a sack.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, with Palmyra getting the first touchdown nearly four minutes into the second quarter from a 42-yard run from Richards.
Macon tied it up three minutes later when Trevin Shrum scored a touchdown on a five-yard run.
Arch ran for his first touchdown with a 1:19 left in the first half. Macon would tie the game up with two seconds remaining in the second quarter off a run by MyKel Linear.
The third quarter was dominated by Arch, who scored three touchdowns in the quarter to put Palmyra up 34-14.
Linear threw a touchdown pass to Chrisjen Riekeberg to give Macon their last touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Arch would then run for his fifth touchdown later in the fourth quarter.
Palmyra (1-2) will host Brookfield (1-2) on Friday.