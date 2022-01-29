QUINCY – Collin Arch makes it look easy.
The two-time Missouri state champion from Palmyra is an outstanding wrestler who turned in another dominant performance Saturday afternoon.
It was a historic day for Arch, a talented junior who won his 100th career match en route to capturing a championship at the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational.
Arch scored a quick takedown and fall over Warsaw’s Evan Carel in the 138-pound finals. The match lasted just 41 seconds.
Arch (36-0) pinned his first opponent in 20 seconds Saturday before notching a 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals.
“I’ve continued to improve throughout the season and I’m comfortable at this weight class now,” Arch said. “My body feels pretty good and I’m looking forward to what’s coming up.”
Arch knows there is pressure, and he realizes opponents are looking to knock him off.
But it is a challenge that he embraces.
“This is what you train for, and this is the fun time of year,” he said. “I just keep my composure and wrestle to my abilities. Everybody is peaking this time of the year, and everything is on the line now. Every match and every period become a little more important.”
Notre Dame senior Curtis Steinkamp went out in style Saturday by winning his final tournament at the Pit.
The coach’s son scored a 55-second fall over Braxton Warren of Chatham in the finals at 126 pounds.
“It was exciting to finish at home like that,” Steinkamp said. “I had a couple of tough matches going into the finals and that really boosted my confidence going into regionals.”
Steinkamp (35-3) now turns his focus to the postseason next weekend.
“I have to stay motivated and stay hungry,” he said. “I need to keep my focus and I can’t make mistakes. I need to leave it all out there because this is my last shot. I need to give it everything I have.”
