COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Palmyra junior Collin Arch and Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson will look to defend their titles as they compete in the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championship from Thursday to Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Arch enters the Class 1 state tournament as a two-time champion and remains undefeated in his high school career.
Last season, Arch won his title in the 132 lbs. weight class and is competing for the championship in the 145 lbs. weight class this season.
"You can't say enough about how amazing Collin is," said Palmyra wrestling coach Tyler Krietemeyer. "It's probably the most impressive high school sports run I've seen as a coach."
Krietemeyer added that Arch puts in a lot of hard work.
"He's the first kid in the weight room," Krietemeyer said. "He's the first kid out at practice and the last kid to leave practice. He's put in the work this year and he wants to be that guy to pave that road for the kids to come. He wants to be a three-timer and a four-timer."
Wilson earned his 150th career victory on the way to winning the Class 3 District 4 district tournament last weekend.
It was another accolade for the defending Class 3 state champion in the 170 lbs. weight class.
"It's well deserved," said Hannibal wrestling coach Jacob Borgmeyer. "He's earned every one of them. He's had a great career here with 150 wins, over 100 pins, a state championship and three medals. He needs to cap it off and have one of the best careers anyone has had in Hannibal."
Borgmeyer said Wilson should have good confidence going into the Class 3 state tournament.
"He's wrestling great right now," Borgmeyer said. "Probably the best he's wrestled since he's been in high school. He needs to keep it up and make sure his mind is right going into every match."
Palmyra senior Luke Triplett is also looking to cap off his high school career with a state championship after falling short in prior attempts.
Triplett is coming off a third-place finish in the 220 lbs. weight class as a junior.
"He's overcame a ton this year and I coached him in football, too," Krietemeyer said. "He had his dad pass away midway through football season and he made it through shoulder surgery. He's worked all year and I know that's what's driving him."
Pirates sophomore Tristen Essig won the Class 3 District 4 district championship in the 120 lbs. weight class to make a return trip to the state tournament.
In Essig's previous state tournament as a freshman, he finished fifth in the 113 lbs. weight class.
"Hopefully we've done the right steps and our minds right, and we come out there and attack," Borgmeyer said. "Give them all they can work for."
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech is also competing for the second time in the state tournament after losing his first two matches in the 106 lbs. weight class as a freshman.
"Reign needs to have confidence in himself," Borgmeyer said. "He's a great wrestler and he's beaten a lot of opponents. If he goes out there with confidence that he's the best one out on the mat, he's going to prove it. He's set up in a great position to make some noise."
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp missed most of his freshman season because of a broken back.
Culp returned this season and advanced to the state tournament after placing second in the 126 lbs. weight class in last week's district tournament.
"He's very talented and I think he's really coming into full swing," Borgmeyer said. "It's at the right time. He looked a lot better this week than the week before, so he's continuing to improve. Hopefully this weekend, we can really make some noise and take out some top-notch competitors and put him on the podium."
Panthers freshman Brayden Pillars placed third in the 132 lbs. weight class in last week's district tournament to earn a trip to the state tournament.
"Our district is probably one of the toughest districts in Missouri with Marceline, Centralia, Brookfield and Palmyra," Krietemeyer said. "For a freshman to go in there (and qualify), that's impressive. A lot of kids that go in there and wrestle for four years and they never qualify."
Palmyra freshman Elly Lorensen will be competing in the Class 1 girls state tournament.
"Ally Lorensen qualified this year said that Ross (Arch) and Collin (Arch) is one of the biggest reasons she's into wrestling," Krietemeyer said. "What has gotten her started into it was watching him have the success he had."
