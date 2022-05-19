CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Pittsfield’s Olivia Campbell is off to an excellent start at the Illinois state track and field meet.
Campbell, the defending Class 1A state champion in the discus, qualified for the finals in the discus and shot put with strong throws Thursday.
Campbell recorded the top discus throw of 42.47 meters in Thursday's preliminary round at Eastern Illinois University.
Her top mark was well ahead of the next best distance of 40.98 by Cassidy Clark of Mt. Pulaski.
Campbell qualified fourth in the shot put with a throw of 11.42 meters.
The finals in the discus and shot put are scheduled for Saturday.
Liberty’s Shannon O’Neil qualified for the 1A finals in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.97 seconds. She had the fourth-best time in the prelims.
O’Neil also ran the 100 hurdles, finishing in 17.66 seconds. She ranked 24th overall.
Teammate Elli Sunde set a school record of 12.82 seconds in the prelims of the 100. She ranked 22nd overall.
Liberty’s Arianna Neisen ran a strong 1,600, finishing 13th overall in 5 minutes, 23.77 seconds in the prelims.
She will compete in the 3,200 finals Saturday.
Illini West’s Josie Bryan was 21st overall with a time of 2:31.45 in the 800 prelims.
In the high jump, Reagan Reed of Illini West and Kyra Carothers of Mendon Unity tied for 18th after each cleared 1.47 meters.
State competition is scheduled to continue Friday and Saturday in Charleston.
