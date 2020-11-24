CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball rallied in the second half to force overtime against Clarke in a Heart of America Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday at Charles Field House, but the Pride managed to hold off the Wildcats in overtime for a 78-77 victory.
C-SC (0-2, 0-2 Heart) trailed 39-33 at halftime, but a 12-4 run in the first 9 minutes of the second half allowed the Wildcats to take a 45-43 lead. The two teams jockeyed back and forth for position throughout the rest of the second half until Javon Modester hit a jump shot with 1:51 remaining to give C-SC a 69-66 lead. Mike Horton split a pair of free throws to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 69-67 with 1:35 to go, then Xavier Johnson tied the game with 1:10 left on a layup.
The two teams played to a stalemate the rest of the way out then went into overtime. Clarke (2-1, 1-0 Heart) jumped out to a 74-70 lead, but the Wildcats pulled even at 74 on a layup by Robert Fry with 2:10 remaining. Clarke again extended its lead to four, but Jakob Happel hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point loss for the Wildcats.
Fry scored a game-high 32 points for the Wildcats and he just missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds. Fry also led the team in assists with four. Modester finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Happel and Kameron Worley both had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Deylon Johnson had 21 points off the bench to pace the Pride, while Xavier Johnson and Jordan Lake each had 12 points.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Indians rally by Pirates in opener
The Clark County girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to power past Hannibal for a 46-39 victory in its season opener on Tuesday.
The Pirates (0-2) scored 14 points in the first quarter and led 14-8 through one, but the Indians (1-0) kicked off their rally in the second quarter with 17 points to take a 25-24 advantage into halftime.
Clark County extended its lead to 39-34 in the third quarter with 14 points out of halftime, then after a grind of a fourth quarter the Indians finished on top.
Brooklyn Howe led Clark County with a game-high double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds, seven points coming in the second quarter. Alexi Ellison also reached double digits with 13 points. Sydney Hart and Allie Hull each had 10 points to pace the Pirates.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Tigers too much for Indians
The Canton boys basketball team opened its season with a 55-40 victory over Clark County on the road on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers (1-0) started off with a 10-9 lead in the first quarter, then ballooned that lead to 25-16 by halftime. Sam Arnold went to work in the second half for Canton, scoring 15 of his game-high 19 points in the final 16 minutes.
Carter Briscoe led the Indians (0-1) with 14 points, nine of which were scored in the fourth quarter.
HUNTSVILLE, Mo.
Lady Birds throttle Hornets in debut
The South Shelby girls basketball team opened up its season with a 48-14 trouncing of Westran on the road on Tuesday night. Sophomore Miranda Patterson had a game-high 16 points, outscoring the Hornets by herself, while fellow sophomore Kaylee Gaines added 11 points.