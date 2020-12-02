Palmyra boys basketball coach Ryan Wood knew he wouldn’t have his full team available at the start of practice because of the Panthers’ deep football playoff run, but he figured he could get in work with the rest of the team while the football players finish their season.
With senior Aaron Stamper available, a top returner and one of the leading scorers from last year’s 22-5 squad, Wood was expecting to have some senior leadership even with the likes of Zane Meyers and Abe Haerr still on the gridiron. There’s just been one problem.
“He has been quarantined three times in the last month,” Wood said of Stamper. “I have hardly seen Aaron. I have had virtual practices with him every day and we chit chat a little bit before he does his workouts, but that’s about it. We’re missing him right now.”
Quarantines and other concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic are an unfortunate reality for every coach and team as the Missouri prep basketball season moves forward.
“We talk about it every day,” Clark County coach Adam Rung said. “There’s a lot of things this year, more so than any other time in my 10 years as the varsity coach here, that there’s so much out of our control.”
The Indians have already felt the affects of the coronavirus on the schedule and on the roster. Clark County was originally supposed to open up the season on the road at Scotland County on Nov. 24, but quarantine issues at Scotland County canceled the opener.
Clark County filled the empty schedule spot with a road date against Canton, but when the Indians took the court they weren’t complete. Three-year starter Layne Sommers has yet to play in his senior season due to quarantine, and he won’t be available until next week at the earliest.
“We can control the day that we are in, because the next day you have no control over what may happen,” Rung said. “We try to take advantage of every day that we get. We are fortunate that we are playing and we try to take all of the precautions that we can to keep playing, but our goal is to take advantage of every day we are afforded the opportunity to get better.”
Basketball was the last sport to play in the 2019-2020 school year, with the spring sports season canceled at the beginning of the pandemic. It was questionable whether Monroe City would even get to play in its Class 3 state semifinal at the end of last season, and now at the start of the 2020-2021 campaign Monroe City coach Brock Edris is still dealing with the same questions.
“I try not to think about the whole COVID thing because that can just bring you down and you start thinking about all the negative things that can happen,” Edris said. “We just go to practice, try to enjoy and do what we do. If they tell us we can’t play, then we can’t play. We have to move on and figure out what else we can do.”
Unlike last spring, when dealing with the pandemic was a mystery at nearly all levels, local administrations now have the experience of the going through the fall season under their belts.
“I thought our administration did a tremendous job in the football season when we had games that were canceled,” Edris said. “They picked us up and found another team we could play and gave our kids another opportunity to do what they love, and that’s competing together.”
Unfortunately, no matter how much preparation is done, the unpredictable nature of the virus can throw a wrench into any plan.
“You never know, it could happen to anybody,” Wood said. “It could happen to me, it could happen to our best player, so its going to have kind of a ripple effect. Whoever can step up for that night or that week or whatever. That’s the way its just going to be, and its not going to be just us, its going to be everybody.”
Because of the threat of an outbreak on both their team and their opponents, Rung is opting to spend his energy on making his team better regardless of opponents.
“I think this year you really have to focus on what your team is doing and not so much what the scouting and the stuff like that says,” Rung said. “You’ve got to be good at what you want to be good at.”
And when practice is available, you have to make it count.
“For us, there’s always a sense of urgency to improve,” Edris said. “I feel like when we go to practice we try to practice that way, like there’s always something we can get better that.”
No matter the outcome of the season, coaches and players aren’t taking anything for granted this season.
“We are just thankful to have this opportunity to play,” Wood said. “We are definitely looking forward to being on the floor together and learning together. We’re going to take it one step at a time, and hopefully everybody can be there but that’s probably not going to be realistic.”