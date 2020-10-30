STAFF REPORT
CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer team shook off most of the rust from an 18-day layoff with Wednesday night’s victory at Mount Mercy.
Friday, the Wildcats were reminded just how much time they missed.
Evangel recorded its second consecutive shutout and seventh overall with a 2-0 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Ellison Poulton Stadium. It was the first time the Wildcats were shut out this season.
Scoreless at halftime, Evangel broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when a shot ricocheted off a C-SC defender and directly to Evangel’s Sedona Townsend, who buried a low shot inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.
In the 79th minute, Evangel’s Bianca Biffert redirected a cross past C-SC goalkeeper Courtney Croghan to double the Crusaders’ lead. It was Biffert’s 16th goal of the season.
Evangel outshot C-SC 17-4 overall and 10-2 in the second half. C-SC (3-3-1, 3-3-1 Heart) will make up a previously postponed game against Central Methodist at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ellison Poulton Stadium.
PERU, Neb.
Wildcats struggle
in straight-set loss
A week and a different location made a world of difference.
The Peru State women’s volleyball team lost a four-set macth to Culver-Stockton College a week ago at Charles Field House, only to turn around Friday and pick up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 victory at the Al Wheeler Activity Center in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
It was the Bobcats’ first conference victory of the season.
Madison McClain led C-SC (2-10, 2-7 Heart) with 15 kills and 11 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Ali Scott finished with eight kills, whole Gabi De Jesus Colon and Claire Hemberger had 11 assists apiece.
C-SC’s Vejuana Herman had a team-leading 27 digs and four aces.