KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Hannibal volleyball team picked up a road North Central Missouri Conference victory over Kirksville in four sets on Tuesday, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Bella Falconer again led the Pirates on both sides of the court, recording 12 kills offensively and 31 digs and a block defensively. Kate Maune matched Falconer with 12 kills. Nora Hark facilitated with 32 assists, and she recorded 12 digs and two aces.
Panthers golfers finish at state
Mallory Comstock finished in 20th individually for the Palmyra girls golf team with a two-day score of 208 at the Class 1 state golf meet on Tuesday at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex. Mallory Sublette finished 46th for Palmyra with a 220, while Kylie Begley was tied for 65th with a 240.