MENDON, Ill. — Getting multiple hitters involved offensively allowed the Unity volleyball team to roll to a 25-12, 25-15 victory over West Hancock on Thursday night.
Jersey Hesse and Brooklyn Stiefel each had five kills for the Mustangs, while Ashlynn Arnsman and Kyra Carothers each had four kills. Taylor Nichols had 17 assists.
Dharma Tripp led the Titans with 14 digs, while Reagan Eaves had four kills.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Wildcats rally in three sets
The Western volleyball team rebounded from losing the opening set of Thursday night’s match against Central to rally for a 13-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory. Haley Flores led the Wildcats with seven kills and 17 digs, while Paige Wombles had 14 digs and two aces. Karli Colgrove added 11 assists.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Hornets overwhelm Tigers
Kaci McKeon had six aces and four digs, while Tori Hodge had six aces and four assists as the Brown County volleyball team buried Meredosia-Chambersburg 25-5, 25-3 on Thursday night. Klare Flynn led the Hornets with six kills, while Gabby McGath had seven assists.
QUINCY
Trail Blazers pick up victory
The John Wood Community College women’s basketball team held Lewis and Clark to just five points in the second quarter and used a nine-point halftime edge as a springboard to an 80-54 victory Thursday night at the Student Activity Center.
Allison Moore led JWCC with 29 points and seven rebounds, while Lenlee Klusman added 16 points and Dalaney Bowers scored 14 points. The Trail Blazers (6-12) shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range and finished with 18 assists.