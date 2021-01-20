SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — The North Shelby boys basketball team knocked off top-seeded Knox County 65-60 in the semifinals of the North Shelby tournament on Wednesday.
The Raiders, who entered as the fourth overall seed, were led by Kyle Smith with 14 points, including a 14-for-14 mark from the free-throw line. Robert Uhlmeyer and Brendyn McDaniel also reached double figures for North Shelby, with Uhlmeyer finishing with 18 points and McDaniel adding 11.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Cougars come back against Indians
The Highland girls basketball team defeated Van-Far 52-46 in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Wednesday. The Cougars trailed 42-37 heading to the fourth quarter but outscored the Indians 15-4 in the final eight minutes to secure the victory and advance to the consolation finals.
Ansley Bringer went off for 28 points for Highland, including eight in the fourth quarter. Summer goings followed with six points. The Cougars will face Mark Twain in the consolation finals on Friday.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Tigers cut Pirates’ sails
The Mark Twain girls basketball team held Hannibal to five points or less in three out of four quarters on Wednesday on the way to a 40-21 victory in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
The Tigers came out of the gate hot with 16 points, helped by Emma Ross’ eight points, and by halftime they held a 25-7 advantage. Ross finished with a game-high 19 points, nearly outscoring the Pirates herself, and Emily Evans followed with eight points. Sydney Hart had seven points to pace Hannibal.
Mark Twain will face Highland for the consolation championship on Friday.LAMONI, Iowa
Wildcats drop another Heart contest
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team fell 58-48 to Graceland on Wednesday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
The Wildcats (0-7, 0-5 Heart) led 11-9 after the first quarter but were outscored in every other quarter. They shot 32 percent from the floor as a team and just 25 percent from 3-point range.Payton Curley had 14 points to lead Wildcats’ scoring effort and Megan Diehl had 11 points and eight rebounds. Rachel Buntin and Madilyn Sager each had 17 points for the Yellowjackets (5-10, 4-8 Heart).