PALMYRA, Mo. — After a disappointing loss to rival Monroe City in its home Tony Lenzini Tournament over the weekend, the Palmyra boys basketball team took the court on Tuesday looking to exorcise some demons in a Clarence Cannon Conference matchup against Brookfield.
It didn’t take the Panthers long to wash the bad taste from their mouths. By the end of the first quarter Palmyra held an 18-0 lead, and that only got worse throughout the game as the Panthers ran away with a 63-20 victory.
Freshman Bear Bock got the offense rolling in the first half with eight points on four made buckets, then Zane Meyers added seven points in the second half as the Panthers (9-6, 2-0 CCC) opened up a 42-10 lead by halftime. Meyers finished with 10 points, all in the first half, while Laydin Lochman led the team with 11 points. Bock was one of three Panthers to contribute eight points as Palmyra had 10 of its 11 players on the roster score.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Defense lifts Panthers over Bulldogs
The Palmyra girls basketball team outlasted Brookfield 36-32 for a Clarence Cannon Conference victory on Tuesday night.
Palmyra (6-8, 1-1 CCC) got off to a fast start, opening up the game on a 9-0 run. The first quarter ended with Palmyra holding a 13-7 lead.
The Panthers were unable to keep up their early momentum, however, scoring under 10 points a quarter for the remainder of the game. Brookfield outscored Palmyra 10-7 in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 19-17.
A strong defensive showing in the second half allowed the Panthers to pick up the victory. Brookfield only scored 15 points in the second half and was held under 10 points in three of four quarters.
Leading the defensive effort was senior forward Rylie McKinney and freshman forward Candra King in the paint. Freshman guard Taytum White was the leading scorer with 12 points.
QUINCY
Jefferson gets by John Wood
The John Wood Community College women’s basketball team fell 76-70 at home to Jefferson College on Tuesday evening. The Trail Blazers (0-2) had three players reach double figures, with Mykah Hurley leading the way with 17 points and Allison Moore and Lenlee Klusman following with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
John Wood did turn the ball over 28 times, which put a damper on its offense. Kaycee Brooks led Jefferson (2-1) with 11 points.