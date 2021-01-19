PALMYRA, Mo. — It was smooth sailing for the top-seeded Monroe City boys basketball team as it cruised to a 77-28 victory over Mark Twain to open the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Tuesday evening.
The Panthers, who entered as defending champions, jumped out to a 22-6 advantage after the first quarter thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by eight points from Deion White. White added a two in the second quarter to reach double digits in the first as Monroe City (13-1) built a 47-14 lead by halftime. Seven different players scored in the first half for the Panthers.
Joshua Talton got cooking with five points in the second quarter and added another six in the third quarter to reach his team-high 13 points. White was just behind with 12 points and Cade Chapman had 11 all in the first half. Lukas McLeod was the lone Mark Twain player to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Monroe City moves on to face Highland in the semifinals on Thursday, while Mark Twain heads to the consolation bracket to face Clark County.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Second half surge propels Cougars
The Highland boys basketball team busted open a halftime tie with 17 points in the third quarter and 35 points in the second half of a 60-41 victory over Clark County in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Tuesday.
Alex Meyer and Drew Mallett each scored five points and Kyle Benson and Robert Goehl both dropped threes in the third quarter as the Cougars (7-3) outscored the Indians 17-6 to take a 42-31 advantage. After keeping up in scoring through the first half, Clark County (4-12) only managed seven total field goals in the second half.
Mallett and Meyer each had a game-high 20 points for Highland, while Goehl nearly reached double figures with nine points. Layne Sommers led the Indians with 13 points, with 11 in the first half.
Fourth-seeded Highland will now take on top-seeded Monroe City in the semifinals on Thursday, while Clark County moves to the consolation bracket to face Mark Twain.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa
Wildcats drop Heart contest
The Culver-Stockton College men’s volleyball team fell to William Penn in four sets on Tuesday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, 25-17, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13.
Kyle Browne led the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 Heart) with 17 kills while Jeremy Belgrave followed with six kills. Ike Papes had a game-high 19 kills for the Statesmen (1-0, 1-0 Heart), one of three William Penn players with double-digit kills.
Aidan McGuire had 27 assists for C-SC and Browne also had two aces.