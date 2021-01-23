ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Hannibal wrestling team came away with a second-place overall finish at the Ft. Zumwalt South Invitational on Saturday with 197 points.
Three Pirates took home first place medals, with Chad Cup winning the 120-pound bracket, Kameron Foust winning the 182 bracket and Brady Zimmerman victorious at 220. Culp cruised through the first three rounds with a 15-0 technical fall and two first-period pins, then in the 120 finals he beat Jacob McCormick by a 15-0 technical fall in the second period.
Foust won all four of his matches by pin, with the first three matches not making it out of the first minute of the first period. Foust pinned Jackson Carter from Webster Groves in 3:02 in the 182 finals. Zimmerman won all five of his matches by pin, all in the second period. He defeated Dominic Jaden from Ft. Zumwalt East by pin in 2:46 in the 220 final.
Gavin Morawitz at 160 and Tristen Essig at 113 both also made the championship match but fell just short. Essig lost a 5-1 decision to Alex Turley from Webster Groves and Morawitz fell to Brett Smith from Troy Buchanan by a 9-0 major decision, only his second loss of the season. Reign Creech at 106, Koen Ramage at 138, Ashton Braden at 170 and Ryan Ross at 195 all placed third for the Pirates.
ST. CLAIR, Mo.
Panthers place third at St. Clair Classic
The Palmyra boys wrestling team came in third in the St. Clair Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday with 162 points, just two points ahead of Union in fourth place.
Brayden Stevens was the lone individual champion for the Panthers after winning the 126-pound bracket with four pins. Stevens defeated St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate in the finals with a pin in 42 seconds.
Kaden Crane at 106 and Jose Juarez at 220 both reached the championship match but couldn’t close out the bracket. Juarez lost to Capital City’ Hurley Jacobs by first period pin and Crane fell to St. Clair’s Ryan Meek by first period pin for just his third loss of the year.
Hayes Miller took third at 160 after defeating St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders in the third-place match by second period pin.
OLATHE, Kan.
C-SC men squander halftime lead
The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team held a 40-39 lead at halftime of Saturday’s road Heart of America Athletic Conference meeting with MidAmerica Nazarene, but the Pioneers outscored the Wildcats 56-30 in the second half for a 95-70 victory.
After shooting 48 percent from the floor in the first half, C-SC (4-5, 3-5 Heart) cooled off to just 26 percent in the second half. The Wildcats were outscored 15-4 in points off turnovers and 23-5 in fastbreak points in the second half.
Robert Fry II led C-SC with 19 points and six assists, while Javon Modester had 17 points and Jim King finished with 14. Both Anthony Brown and Blake Spellman led the Pioneers with 23 points and three other Pioners reached double figures.
OLATHE, Kan.
Slow start dooms Wildcats against Pioneers
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team fell behind 24-12 after the first quarter to No. 18 MidAmerica Nazarene and that hole proved too much to overcome as the Wildcats fell 77-53 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
By halftime C-SC (0-9, 0-7 Heart) faced a 39-22 deficit after shooting just 36 percent from the floor. The Wildcats shot 50 percent in the second half and outscored the Pioneers (11-3, 11-2 Heart) by an 18-12 margin in the third quarter, but MidAmerica Nazarene turned on the gas again in the fourth to close things out.
Payton Curley was the lone bright spot for the Wildcats, going for a career-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting and a 3-for-4 mark from behind the 3-point line. She was the only C-SC player to reach double figures. The Pioneers had four players in double figures, led by Mackenzie Loe with 18 points.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo.
Raiders win first home tournament since 1999
The North Shelby girls basketball team defeated South Shelby 66-44 to win its home North Shelby Tournament on Saturday evening. The championship ends a 22-year drought for the Raiders in their home tournament.
Natalie Thrasher led the Raiders (11-7) with 18 points while Caroline Linberger added 11 and Ava Williams finished with 10. Miranda Patterson paced the Ladybirds (12-6) with 17 points and Emma Dovin finished with 12.
SHELBYVILLE Mo.
McDaniel, Smith lead Raiders to title
The North Shelby boys basketball team won its home tournament as the fourth seed with a 67-55 victory over Scotland County on Saturday night. Brendyn McDaniel scored 16 points to pace the Raiders to their first home tournament title since 2013 and Kyle Smith followed with 13 points.
QUINCY
Hawks sweep Wildcats for third straight win
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team swept Culver-Stockton College 25-15, 30-28, 25-15 on Saturday for its third win to start the season.
Omari Wheeler had 10 kills and three block assists and Michael Ladner had 10 kills and three digs for the Hawks (3-0). Kyle Browne led C-SC (1-3) with 11 kills.