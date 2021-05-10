STAFF REPORT
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. — Lia Quintero and the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team’s offense have hit their stride.
The sophomore forward scored five goals Monday night as the Raiders picked up a 6-0 victory over Williamsville, marking the fourth time in the last five games QND has scored six or more goals. The Raiders also have five shutouts in that span.
Quintero scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute and then extended QND’s lead to 4-0 by halftime as she scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Ellie and Lauryn Peters each had an assist in that stretch.
In the second half, Quintero scored another unassisted goal in the 63rd minute, and Avery Keck scored off a Sheriden Hull assist in the 66th minute.
The Raiders (8-0) allowed just three shots in recording their sixth shutout of the season.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Panthers capture district title
The Palmyra boys golf team placed four golfers among the top 18 individuals in Monday’s Class 2 District 2 tournament at Norwoods Golf Course and advanced to state as a team by winning the district championship with a 354 total.
Linn was second at 374. Monroe City finished eighth with a 438 total.
Panthers junior Laydin Lochman finished fourth individually with an 81, while Palmyra senior Jacob Webster was fifth with an 83. Brady Shively, a senior, shot a 92, and Elijah Edwards, a senior, posted a 98.
Other area golfers qualifying for the state tournament were Monroe City’s Kyle Hays (94) and Logan Buhlig (98) and Highland’s Kyle Benson (95).
The Class 2 state tournament takes place May 17-18 at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar, Mo.
LABADIE, Mo.
Two Pirates advance to state
A pair of Hannibal golfers advanced to the Class 4 boys golf state tournament after finishing in the top 20 individually Monday in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Course.
Quinn Thomas shot an 80 to finish seventh individually, while Jonathan Hunter Parker shot an 84 to finish tied for 12th. The Pirates posted a 355 team score and finished seventh overall. DeSmet won the district championship with a 327.
The Class 4 state tournament will be held at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin, Mo.