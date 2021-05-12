STAFF REPORT
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Eryn Cornwell let her defense do all the work.
Cornwell hurled the Quincy Notre Dame softball team to its seventh straight victory, beating Central 12-0 Wednesday without striking out a batter or allowing a walk. She surrendered two hits and watched the defense gobble up everything else, leading to 12 groundouts, four popouts, one liner caught and one flyball to left field.
The Raiders committed one error on a misplayed flyball in the fifth inning, but the runner was stranded after back-to-back groundouts to end the inning.
The offense supplied plenty of firepower to back up the solid defensive effort.
QND opened the game with six consecutive hits, including an RBI double from Cornwell, a two-run double from Abbey Schreacke and a run-scoring single from Lindsey Fischer. A two-run single by Schreacke in the fourth extended the lead to 9-0 and Corinne Dickerman’s bases-clearing double in the sixth made it 12-0.
Schreacke finished 2 for 4 with five RBIs, and Dickerman was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Fischer, Haley Schertel and Cowan each had two hits. Carlie Goehl doubled for the Panthers (6-5).
QUINCY
Kindhart, Raiders pound out 17 runs
Ben Kasparie escaped the top of the first inning Wednesday without any damage, striking out back-to-back Unity batters to strand runners at the corners. The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team rewarded him with a bevy of runs.
The Raiders scored four runs in the first inning and tacked on six more in the second and rolled to a 17-1 victory in four innings at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
QND (10-2) scored two of its first-inning runs on errors, another on a groundout and one on a wild pitch. In the second inning, a Tucker Tollerton RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Jack Linenfelser made it 6-0 before Brady Kindhart launched a grand slam to left field for a 10-0 advantage.
Kindhart drove in two more runs with a single in the third inning, finishing 2 for 3 with six RBIs. Dalton Miller and Alex Conoyer also had two hits apiece for the Raiders, who finished with 10 hits and took advantage of six errors and seven walks.
Kasparie allowed one run and four hits, while striking out six and walking two.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
Blue Devils, Senators play to draw
Trailing by two goals at halftime Wednesday night, Quincy High School girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller had a simple message for the Blue Devils. It’s the little mistakes that hurt.
“Having to do those little things the right way and a little quicker is what was necessary,” Dinkheller said.
The Blue Devils managed to do that in the second half. Kenzie O’Brien converted a penalty kick roughly 10 minutes after halftime and Breighlyn Thomas scored off an Addy Morrison assist in the final 10 minutes to force a 2-2 draw with the Senators.
“We got it together after halftime,” said Dinkheller, whose team is 3-4-2. “They responded.”
It took doing two of those little things to keep it close. Trailing 2-1 with less than 15 minutes remaining, QHS midfielder Addy Armbruster pushed a Springfield attacker wide, taking away a direct line at the goal.
It allowed Blue Devils goalkeeper Maddie Hill to get in position to save the shot and smother the rebound, maintaining the one-goal deficit.
MENDON, Ill.
Nine-run inning lifts Mustangs
The Unity softball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning, propelling it to a 12-9 victory over Western on Wednesday.
The Mustangs trailed 6-3 after allowing four runs in the top of the fifth before scoring six runs with two outs to take the lead.
A two-run single by Annabelle Schaffnit tied the game at 6, and following a strikeout, two runs scored on passed balls to give Unity the lead.
Caroline Knox and Ashlynn Arnsman finished the nine-run outburst with back-to-back two-run singles. The Mustangs sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning.
Brooklyn Stiefel went 3 for 4 for the Mustangs (3-1), while Schaffnit, Knox and Arnsman each had two hits.