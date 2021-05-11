STAFF REPORT
CAMP POINT, Ill. — The pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter Tuesday as the Central baseball team picked up a 4-1 victory over Western.
Blake Eyler, Peyton Clampitt and Steven Miller combined to strike out 15 while surrendering only a first-inning run and negotiating two errors without allowing a hit. Clampitt worked four scoreless, hitless innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the victory.
An error on a flyball on the first batter of the game led to Western’s only unearned run. Central answered in the bottom of the frame as Clampitt led off with a triple and scored on Miller’s sacrifice fly.
The Panthers took the lead in the fifth when Adcox led off with double and scored on a two-out error. In the sixth, Dylan Dickhut delivered a one-out RBI double and later scored on a passed ball.
Eyler worked the first two innings, striking out two before giving way to Clampitt. Miller struck out two in the seventh inning to earn the save. The Panthers were limited to four hits by two Western pitchers – Erick Hively and Jeremiah Power.
MOLINE, Ill.
Maroons edge Devils with eighth-inning run
Grayson Cook was stout. Ethan Mesich-Fiems was almost unhittable.
Therein lies the miniscule difference in Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference baseball showdown at Holmgren Field.
Cook, the Quincy High School junior right-hander, threw seven scoreless innings by scattering four singles and keeping Moline off-balance. Mesich-Fiems outdid Cook by one inning, holding the Blue Devils scoreless through eight frames and giving up just one hit before the Maroons scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth for a 1-0 victory.
After Quincy (6-8, 2-4 WB6) stranded a runner in the top of the eighth, Moline’s Ryne Schimmel led off with a single and stole second base. He went to third on Jeff Davis’ single and scored on Hunter Warren’s single.
Kenny Taylor had the Blue Devils’ lone hit with a one-out single in the sixth. Cook struck out four and walked two. Mesich-Fiems struck out eight and walked two.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Panthers strike early, often against Indians
The Central softball team scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second before cruising to an 11-2 victory over Payson Seymour on Tuesday.
Four players in the heart of Central’s order – Mackenzie VanZandt, Maddie Hamilton, Libby Ippensen and Haley Cramer – each had two hits with Hamilton and Ippensen each driving in two runs. Carlie Goehl went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers.
Central’s Katie Hildebrand allowed one earned run over four innings with two strikeouts and two walks to earn the victory. Cramer tossed three scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts and no walks.
Kylie Simmons had two hits for the Indians.
MOLINE, Ill.
Maroons shut down Blue Devils’ offense
The Moline softball team allowed just one hit in a 13-1 victory over Quincy High School in Western Big 6 Conference action Tuesday. Elaina Schreacke’s double leading off the fourth inning was the Blue Devils’ lone hit, and she scored the only run on a bases-loaded walk.
The Maroons scored three times each in the second and third innings and seven times in the fourth, taking advantage of seven walks and two Blue Devils errors.
MENDON, Ill.
Titans capitalize on Mustangs’ mistakes
The West Hancock baseball team took advantage of 10 walks and five errors in picking up a 21-11 victory over Unity on Tuesday. The Titans racked up 14 hits, including three extra-base hits by Alec Hymes, and finished the game by scoring seven runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth.
Hymes went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs, while Colin LeMaire went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Bryson Muegge went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Ben McClelland and Cody Shaffer each had two hits and combined to score seven runs.
QUINCY
Blue Devils sweep away Silver Streaks
The Quincy High School boys tennis team didn’t lose a set in sweeping Galesburg 9-0 in a Western Big 6 Conference dual Tuesday at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
The Blue Devils lost only four games in the six singles matches and dropped just three games in the three doubles matches.