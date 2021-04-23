VINCENNES, Ind. — The John Wood Community College baseball team put together timely hitting and quality pitching to sweep a doubleheader from Vincennes on Friday, winning the opener 5-1 and finishing the nightcap with a 13-2 victory.
In the first game, the Trail Blazers scored twice in the fourth and twice in the seventh to build a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Lucas Loos led off with a single, went to third on Thomas Delfel Jr.’s one-out double and scored on Trevor Wiemelt’s groundout. Delfel followed by scoring on Necumba Booker Jr.’s single. In the seventh, a one-out walk to Ethan Kopsie and a single by Andrew Fay, along with a wild pitch, led to Mason Vicknair’s two-run single.
After allowing a run in the seventh, the Trail Blazers got it back in the eighth as Delfel led off with a walk, worked his way to third base and scored on a wild pitch.
Ryan Foley picked up the victory, allowing one run, one walk and three hits over seven innings. He struck out two.
In the second game, the trail Blazers piled up five runs in third inning, highlighted by Blaine Tuepker’s bases-clearing double. JWCC scored four times in the fourth as Delfel smoked a two-run home run, and it tacked on four runs in the fifth as Fay blasted a three-run homer.
Cole Parkhill allowed two runs and six hits over five innings, while striking out four to earn the victory. Fay, Vicknair, Loos and Wiemelt each had two hits.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Raiders’ final flurry nets victory
Three goals in the final 15 minutes of regulation allowed the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer to leave Veterans Field with a 3-2 victory over Hannibal on Friday night.
The Pirates led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of Sadie Stine’s unassisted goal in the 20th minute. The Raiders tied the game in the 65th minute when Eva Dickerman converted a penalty kick. Three minutes later, Ellie Peters gave QND its first lead with her unassisted goal.
Hannibal answered, netting the equalizer on Brooklyn Bumbales unassisted goal in the 71st minute.
Lia Quintero scored the game-winning goal for QND in the 78th minute.
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill.
Blue Devils’ Harbin breaks up no-hitter
Noah Harbin’s two-out double in the sixth inning broke up a no-hit bid by Pleasant Plains’ Mason Williams, but it was the only hit the Quincy High School baseball team mustered in a 4-0 loss Friday.
The Cardinals scored twice in the first inning of Blue Devils right-hander Luke Mettemeyer and tacked on single runs in the second and sixth innings. Mettemeyer allowed three runs and two hits with five strikeouts over four innings.
Williams struck out 15 and walked three.
METAMORA, Ill.
Vonderheide wins singles crown
Quincy High School senior Caleb Vanderheide was the singles champion of the Metamora tournament on Friday for the Blue Devils boys tennis team. Freshman Gavin Wang finished in third in the singles bracket.