QUINCY — The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team earned a 25-14, 25-23, 24-16, 25-14 victory over regional foe Southwestern Illinois College on Wednesday night. The win pulled the Trail Blazers back to .500 at 8-8, 4-4 in region play.
Belinda Torres led JWCC with 17 digs defensively, while Paige Knuffman and Maggie Marable led the offense with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Maya Fuhrman ran the offense efficiently with 23 assists.
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Stephens reaches milestone against Panthers
Southeastern sophomore Danny Stephens scored his 1,000th point of his career on Wednesday in a 54-32 victory over the Central boys basketball team.
Stephens led the Suns with 23 points and Jerik Heaton also reached double figures with 10 points. Nick Moore paced the Panthers with nine points.
MONMOUTH, Ill.
Chargers win 12th straight
The Illini West girls basketball team earned its 12th straight victory on Wednesday by defeating Monmouth-Roseville 54-44.
Caydee Kirkham had a slower start than usual for the Chargers (13-1), scoring just six points in the first half as Illini West held a tight 20-19 lead at halftime. Kirkham picked up the scoring in the third quarter with six points to match her first-half effort, then she scored 10 in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers outrun the Titans.
Hallie Ray followed Kirkham’s 22-point effort with 13 points of her own.
COLUMBIA, Mo.
Wildcats fall in double header
The Culver-Stockton College softball team lost both games of a double header to No. 20 Columbia College on Wednesday, falling 10-0 in game one and 3-0 in game two.
McKenzie Hall took the loss in the first game, throwing 2 2/3 innings with nine hits and 10 runs allowed and two strike outs. Makayla Slavik pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out one. Katelyn Felt and Tayrn Brown had the lone hits of the game for the Wildcats.
Game two was closer for C-SC (2-6) with Emma Roseberry tossing a complete game while allowing eight hits and three runs and striking out one. The Wildcats bats struggled again with just three hits, however, one from Felt, one from Brown and one from Baylee Schneider.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill.
Eagles downed by Tigers
The Liberty girls basketball team fell 39-33 to Beardstown on the road on Wednesday night.
Jayden Schuette led the Eagles (3-6) with 11 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter when Schuette made both of her 3-pointers. Anna Wheelock followed Schuette with seven points for Liberty.