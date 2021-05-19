STAFF REPORT
NORMAL, Ill. — Cole Parkhill gave the John Wood Community College baseball team’s offense a chance to put together a big inning.
The Trail Blazers happily obliged.
A five-run outburst in the second inning Wednesday propelled sixth-seeded JWCC to a 9-6 victory over third-seeded Heartland in the opening round of the Region 24 Tournament at the Corn Crib. The Trail Blazers advance to face second-seeded Parkland at 1 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination tournament.
“The first one is important,” JWCC coach Adam Hightower said of staying in the winner’s bracket. “In a tournament like this, they’re all important, but winning the first game is hugely important.”
The Trail Blazers’ five-run inning featured three runs being scored with two outs. Seven of the nine starters had at least one hit, while everyone reached base at least once.
“We capitalized when we had to,” Hightower said. “We made plays with runners in scoring position.”
That was enough for Parkhill, the freshman right-hander from Quincy High School who earned the victory despite Heartland continually getting runners on base.
“He limited the damage,” Hightower said. “He didn’t give up the big inning. He did a good job of figuring it out and not allowing more than one run in an inning.”
LA PLATA, Mo.
Tigers win district semifinal in 10th
A three-run rally in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday propelled the fourth-seeded Canton baseball team to a 6-3 victory over top-seeded La Plata in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 13 Tournament.
Trevor Logsdon popped a first-inning home run for the Tigers, who fell behind 3-1 by the third inning. In the sixth inning, Brady Hoewing’s two-out, two-run double tied the game.
Canton will face either Knox County or North Shelby in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
ST. PETERS, Mo.
Pirates bow out in district opener
For much of Wednesday’s Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal, the Hannibal baseball team struggled to figure out Lutheran St. Charles starting pitcher Zacary Fruend.
The Pirates finally tagged Fruend in the sixth inning, but it was too little too late in a season-ending 9-3 loss.
“The kids from Lutheran St. Charles were pretty good and they played great defense,” Hannibal coach Ian Hatton said. “We hit the ball over the place early in the game and they made some good plays. I was pleased with the effort. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way today.”
The Cougars scored once off Hannibal starter Tanner VanWinkle in the first inning, and neither team scored again until the fourth when Lutheran St. Charles piled up five runs, taking advantage of walks and errors.
“(VanWinkle) threw a pretty good game,” Hatton said. “We had a couple of miscues defensively that kind of led to some long innings for us. He walked some guys and got in some tight spots, but kind of got us through some tough situations to keep us close early.”
Hannibal finally got a late rally going in the sixth inning, scoring three runs with RBI singles from Charlie Culp and Chance Lovett. Lutheran St. Charles reliever Ethan Woodard got out of the jam, sending the Pirates home with a 16-8 record, which ties the program’s single-season record for victories.
PAYSON, Ill.
Sixth-inning answer lifts Indians
The Payson Seymour softball team saw Illini West take the lead in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, only to grab it right back in the bottom of the frame and hold on for a 10-9 victory.
Wood’s two-run, two-out double gave the Chargers a 9-8 lead, but Kylie Simmons led off the Indians’ half of the inning with a double. A walk and an error loaded the bases before Malina Sunde drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run.
One out later, Maggie Stanford drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout.
HARDIN, Ill.
Mustangs pick up first victory
Bryson Muegge homered and Ethan Voss went 2 for 3 with a double as the Unity baseball team earned a 5-1 victory over Hardin Calhoun, ending a 15-game losing streak. Muegge allowed one run and five hits, while striking out eight and walking none to earn the victory.