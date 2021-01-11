CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team lost to Mount Mercy 71-63 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play on Monday at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats (0-4, 0-2 Heart), playing in their second game after having the month of December off due to COVID-19 concerns, trailed 38-30 at halftime. They played the Mustangs even in the second half but couldn’t gain any ground.
Payton Curley finished with a game-high 22 points for C-SC and she pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Ashley Nelson followed with 14 points and Nya Taylor had nine. Sammy Mia led Mount Mercy (4-7, 4-6 Heart) with 17 points, one of four Mustangs in double figures.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Mustangs race past Wellsville
The Marion County girls basketball team held Wellsville to just six made field goals in a 50-15 victory on Monday night.
The Mustangs raced out to a 19-1 lead in the first quarter and expanded that to 28-9 by halftime. Delaney Straus recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 steals for Marion County (7-3) and she added six rebounds and five assists. Hallie Keilholz was just behind with 17 points and six rebounds.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Marion County blasted by Wellsville
The Marion County boys basketball team fell 81-39 to Wellsville on Monday night. Root Cheney and Nathan Wellman both finished with 10 points for the Mustangs, while Clayton Ebers had 27 points and Keaton Mayes finished with 21 for the Tigers.
EDINA, Mo.
Ladybirds fall shy of Eagles
The Knox County girls basketball team pulled off a 55-52 victory over South Shelby at home on Monday night. The Ladybirds (7-5) were fresh off a championship in the Salisbury Tournament last week.
Miranda Patterson had 25 points for South Shelby with seven made 3-pointers and Miranda Patterson followed with 18 points and eight rebounds. Riley Strange led the Eagles (5-5) with 21 points and Kylee Woods finished with 16.