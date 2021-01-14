ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College men’s volleyball team started its season off Thursday with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
The Wildcats (1-0) were led by Jeremy Belgrave with 11 kills, Jacob Todd with 10 kills and Mark Jangon with nine kills, while Aiden McGuire piled up 31 assists. Jango also had a team-high 11 digs and McGuire finished with three aces.
Connor Behmyer led USHP (0-1) with 18 kills.
LA PLATA, Mo.
Mustangs beaten back by Bulldogs
The Marion County boys and girls basketball teams fell on the road to La Plata on Thursday, with the girls losing 62-59 and the boys falling 42-33.
Halle Keiholz had 15 points and Delaney Straus followed with 14 for the Marion County girls (7-4) while the La Plata girls had four players in double figures, led by Paige Carvajal’s 18 points.
Root Cheney had a game-high 18 points to pace the Mustang boys (1-10).