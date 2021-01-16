CANTON, Mo. — The friendly confines of Charles Field House have been kind to the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team so far in 2021.
The Wildcats defeated Graceland 90-84 Saturday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play for its third straight home victory and third win in the last four contests. Jim King scored a career-high 28 points to pace C-SC (3-4, 2-4 Heart), shooting 10 for 15 from the floor and 8 for 9 from the free throw line.
Graceland (2-10 ,1-10 Heart) led 44-43 at halftime after shooting 46 percent from the floor and outscoring the Wildcats 15-6 at the charity stripe. C-SC picked up the attack in the second half, however, shooting 56 percent from the floor as a team on its way to 47 second half points. Michael Johnson had a 3-point play with 18 minutes remaining in the second half to put the Wildcats ahead 50-48 and they never trailed again, stretching their lead out to 78-68 after a jumper in the paint by King with 8:05 remaining.
The Yellowjackets weren’t out of it, however, as they climbed back within one point at 80-79 after a pair of free throws from Nick Coleman with 4:26 remaining. C-SC outscored Graceland 10-5 down the stretch to secure the game.
Four other Wildcats joined King in double figures. Robert Fry finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while Kameron Worley had 13 points and Johnson and Ryan Moore each added 11. Carlos Saucedo led Graceland with 16 points and Tyrone Wright followed with 15.
CANTON, Mo.
C-SC can’t finish comeback
A strong third quarter helped the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team pull within one point of Graceland in Heart of America Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon, but the Wildcats couldn’t keep up the momentum as they fell 62-53 to the Yellowjackets.
C-SC (0-6, 0-4 Heart) trailed 32-23 at halftime and a lay-up by Rachel Buntin a minute into the third quarter put the Wildcats down 10. Nya Taylor answered with a lay-in of her own that sparked a 10-3 run for C-SC, then after the two teams jostled back and forth the rest of the quarter Kasie Newson hit a shot at the buzzer to cut the Graceland lead to 42-41.
C-SC got 10 points from its bench in the third quarter and outscored the Yellowjackets 10-2 off turnovers, but it wasn’t quite enough to take the lead. Payton Curley gave the Wildcats the lead with 9:32 remaining, but an 8-0 Graceland run let the Yellowjackets retake a 50-43 lead it would never relinquish again.
Curley had a team-high 14 points for C-SC and Jada Summers added 10 off the bench. The Wildcats shot 30 percent as a team and hit just 2 of 18 threes. Graceland connected on 8 of 22 shots from deep and shot 38 percent as a whole, with Brooker Vermeer leading the way with 13 points.
MARYVILLE, Mo.
Hawks track and field starts season
The Quincy University track and field teams competed in their first meet of the season on Saturday at Northwest Missouri State. Five athletes earned top-10 placings in their first action of the year.
Freshman sprinter Antonio Laidler finished third out of 47 entries in the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.92 seconds, while fellow freshman De’Andre Cornwall took seventh in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.61 seconds. Senior middle distance runner Athena Lesiotis took eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:29.84 and Jalon White placed ninth in the men’s 800 in 1:58.40. Ouekie Wright also placed 10th in the 600 in 1:14.71.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Indians felled in OT
The Clark County girls basketball team lost 46-43 to Kirksville in overtime on Saturday afternoon. The Indians trailed by two heading to the fourth quarter but outscored the Tigers 12-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Neither team could score much in the overtime period, but Connie Vorkink managed a basket and a foul shot for Kirksville for the only points of the extra time.
Kiara Brunk led Clark County with 22 points, including five points in the fourth quarter and four made 3-pointers. Brooklyn Howe followed with nine points, also scoring five in the fourth quarter. Vorkink had 17 points to lead the Tigers.