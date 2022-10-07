QUINCY — Local and area teams braved the chilly conditions Friday as the Illinois state golf tournament opened at various locations.
The Quincy Notre Dame girls competed in the Class 1A state competition at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
The Lady Raiders finished with a 373 total, placing them ninth in the standings.
Senior Hana Knuffman led QND with a round of 84. Senior Blair Eftink was next with a 93. Emma Eyler followed with a 97 and Meredith Eversman shot a 99.
The Quincy Notre Dame boys combined for a 327 total at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
That placed the Raiders in 11th place in Class 2A after Friday’s round. Notre Dame missed the cut by just five shots as a team.
Freshman Beau Eftink and junior Konnor Craven each carded rounds of 80 to lead QND in the first round. Notre Dame senior Zane Douglas shot an 82 and senior Cole Willer an 85.
Eftink, Craven and Douglas move on individually to Saturday’s final round.
Quincy High’s Saya Geisendorfer and Sophia Gold competed in the Class 2A girls’ competition Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.
Geisendorfer is tied for 18th after shooting a 75 in the first round. Gold carded a 78 on Day 1. Both players advanced to Saturday's second round.
"The girls played really well today," QHS coach Hanlynn Vahlkamp said. "They scored really well in some tough conditions, and they were happy with how they played. I'm looking forward to see how well they do in the final round."
Liberty senior Blake Arnold turned in a superb first day in the Class 1A boys’ meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Arnold fired a 77 on Friday and is tied for 12th place at the halfway point of the event. He is just four shots out of the lead in 1A.
Illini West shot a team score of 344 and is tied for sixth in the team standings in 1A. The Chargers advanced as a team to Saturday’s second day.
Sophomore Nick Bruns led Illini West with a 79 on Friday.
