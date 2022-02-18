CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Three area seniors who had strong careers saw their seasons end Friday at the Illinois state wrestling tournament.
Quincy Notre Dame’s Curtis Steinkamp (126 pounds), Illini West’s Lance Belshaw (145) and Pittsfield’s Mason Davis (170) each suffered losses in Class 1A’s first consolation round.
Steinkamp dropped a 13-1 major decision to Jude Finch of Rockridge in the wrestlebacks.
Steinkamp finished 41-7 during his final prep season. He won 128 career matches.
“Curtis exits as a two-time state qualifier with the second most wins in school history,” QND coach Adam Steinkamp said of his son. “He wrestled two tough opponents will both place this weekend at state.”
Belshaw fell 6-4 to Landon Markle of Reed Custer on Friday.
Davis lost by fall to Samuel Dale of Sandwich in the consolation bracket.
Belshaw finished the season with a 32-9 record and Davis had a 30-9 mark.
