ASHLAND, OHIO -- Quincy University had no answers for Ashland in Saturday's road game, with the Hawks falling 63-23.
Eagles quarterback Austin Brenner tore up QU's defense, going 21-for-25 for 327 yards for five touchdowns and one interception. Brenner also rushed eight times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Brenner would throw three first half touchdowns to help Ashland go to halftime with a 28-16 lead.
One bright spot for the Hawks in the first half was the play of quarterback Tionne Harris, who threw two first half touchdowns, the first to Eugene Witherspoon and the second to Angel Ruiz.
Harris also scored the Hawks sole touchdown of the second half with a six-yard run late in the third quarter. Harris went 13-for-32 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Tremayne Lee had 10 carries for 49 yards for QU. Witherspoon caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown to be the Hawks leading receiver.
Peyten Chappel led the Hawks with nine tackles. Byron Puryear had two sacks and six tackles, while Marcell Ellis had an interception.
Ashland's Gei'vonni Washington led the Eagles in rushing with 118 yards. Larry Martin ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Turnbaugh was Ashland's leading receiver with eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Quincy University (2-2) will host Missouri S & T in its next game on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.