Asia passing 1.19.JPG

Quincy senior Asia Seangmany passes the ball to a teammate during Thursday's game against Rock Island Alleman at Quincy High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Blue Devils girls basketball will continue on in spirit, and in green, next year at John Wood Community College – with Asia Seangmany signing her national letter-of-intent on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony at Quincy High School.

The senior looks forward to moving her basketball career to the next level – an accomplishment she had not anticipated – after receiving an offer from Southeastern Community College and JWCC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.