QUINCY -- Blue Devils girls basketball will continue on in spirit, and in green, next year at John Wood Community College – with Asia Seangmany signing her national letter-of-intent on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony at Quincy High School.
The senior looks forward to moving her basketball career to the next level – an accomplishment she had not anticipated – after receiving an offer from Southeastern Community College and JWCC.
“I was not really sure if I was going to play basketball after high school or not,” said Seangmany. “My mom did not want me to quit because she thought I would regret it.”
Despite basketball being her sport since the third grade, Blazers head coach Lauren Bogle made the continuation of her career at JWCC a done-deal.
“She’s motivated me to keep working hard,” said Seangmany. “There have been times I have been frustrated with myself and I would talk to her and she would always keep me going. I really feel like I bonded with her well and I play how she wants her team to play.”
Bogle said that JWCC Athletic Director and boys basketball Head Coach Brad Hoyt had brought Seangmany’s talent to her attention.
Upon scouting her, Bogle was interested in Seangmany’s initiative and aggression on offense; taking mid-range jumpers and deep 3-pointers when Bogle went to scout her.
“I saw her practice and was impressed with how hard she worked,” said Bogle. “I went to a game and she scored the first two points with a mid-range pull-up, which is something I’m big on. I loved it. I knew she was definitely someone I wanted.”
In college, Seangmany hopes to study nursing and potentially get into dermatology. Her inspiration behind the decision is her aunt.
“My aunt has been my biggest role model since I was younger,” said Seangmany. “That’s why I want to be a nurse because she’s a nurse. She's tried all the different nursing fields and is now a flight nurse. She’s inspired me and I want to be like that.”
With the love and support of her friends, family and new head coach; Seangmany looks forward to her future as a Trail Blazer for the next two seasons, but will certainly never forget being a Blue Devil.
