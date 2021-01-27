QUINCY — An oddly unique scenario neither Scott Douglas nor any athletic director across the state of Illinois has ever encountered crossed his mind following Wednesday’s release of the Illinois High School Association sports calendar for the remainder of the school year.
What do you do about scheduling a football game on Good Friday?
“I haven’t looked at the calendar or have that all in my brain, but that was something I just thought about,” said Douglas, the Quincy High School athletic director. “What happens if that’s the case? What if you play Alleman on that day? That could be tricky. I can’t imagine the Diocese of Peoria being too fond of people playing on Good Friday. That could pose some issues.
“There are weird things you don’t normally run into that you think about now.”
More of those scenarios are going to present themselves as area athletic directors, coaches and school administrators put together schedules to accommodate the window of opportunity their teams have been presented.
The IHSA Board of Directors created a scheduling matrix in which basketball season can begin once teams meet the requirement of having seven practices prior to the first game. Boys soccer practices begin March 1 with football to follow on March 3 and girls volleyball on March 8.
Traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field will begin April 5.
In the meantime, game schedules need created, officials need hired and game operations crews need assembled.
“I’ll work my butt off until everything’s ready so our kids have something to do,” Illini West athletic director Zak Huston said.
That includes maintaining proper coronavirus protocols, something every athletic director stressed to their coaches and staffs in the wake of Wednesday’s enthusiastic news.
“My No. 1 bullet point was that we stay diligent,” Douglas said. “The things we did in the fall seemed to work. We need to make sure that we’re maintaining diligence in taking care of our protocols and make sure we don’t put our kids in any unnecessary situations that could threaten what they want to do.”
Teams getting quarantined in a short window of competition will be severely limited.
“We have to realize COVID is still and a couple of kids who come across it can shut their group down for 10 days,” said Eric Orne, Quincy Notre Dame’s assistant athletic director and girls basketball and softball coach. “The precautions still exist, and we have to cognizant of that so these kids get the full potential of these games.”
It will mean playing in front of limited crowds or no crowds.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s mitigations, spectators will be limited to 50 or fewer – indoors and outdoors – with social distancing protocols in place. All spectators and participants will be required to wear a mask, and and fans will be required to have 30 feet of separation from participants.
“Thirty feet from what? Thirty feet from the floor? Thirty feet from the bench? Thirty feet from what?” Huston said. “Figuring out exactly what the guidelines are telling you is going to be a challenge for everyone. The toughest part out of everything is there is a chance the guidelines won’t allow for many spectators in a gym.
“Having to explain to a parent you can’t come to the gym to watch your kid play basketball or volleyball, I can’t fathom that. That will be a tough thing to deal with from an administration standpoint.”
Furthermore, school officials are looking for clarification if players waiting in the stands if teams are playing a varsity-junior varsity doubleheader count toward the 50-spectator limit. Will clock operators, official scorers, trainers and media members fall under than umbrella, too?
Local health officials also could have a say on the number of spectators.
“We’re still navigating things,” Douglas said. “We’re having conversations about what that 50 number looks like and who is included in that number. These are all great questions and ones we have to find answers for.”
There also is the need to balance practice time with game time and accommodate everyone that needs access to a school’s facility.
“Having enough gym time is key,” Orne said. “Pretty soon, some of these sports will overlap and you will have kids coming and going, which is great. It’s a work in progress, and people are going to have to be patient and understanding that changes can happen after schedules are set in stone.”