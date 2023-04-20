Ashley Davis.jpg

File photo of Hannibal sophomore forward Ashley Davis, who had a hat trick in Thursday's win over Jefferson City.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A tale of two halves would be the best description for the Lady Pirates home win over Jefferson City Thursday night in a 7-4 victory in front of the home crowd.

After Saturday's difficult home soccer invitational that saw them drop two to Perryville and Southern Boone, Hannibal has bounced back this week after Tuesday's road win over Kirksville and now a win over the Lady Jays.

