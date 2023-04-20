HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A tale of two halves would be the best description for the Lady Pirates home win over Jefferson City Thursday night in a 7-4 victory in front of the home crowd.
After Saturday's difficult home soccer invitational that saw them drop two to Perryville and Southern Boone, Hannibal has bounced back this week after Tuesday's road win over Kirksville and now a win over the Lady Jays.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill talked about his team's ninth win of the season in which they dealt with some adversity in the first half with Jeff City.
"I thought we played well aside from the last 5-10 minutes of the first half and it's not that we broke down on how we were playing we just gave up a couple due to mistakes," said Hill. "But to put seven goals on the board, I think that offensively we played really well, defensively we just have to cut back on some of the mistakes and just can't give up four goals in a game."
By no means did Thursday's win come easy for Hannibal as Jeff City made things tough for the Lady Pirates, sophomore forward Ashley Davis who finished the night with a team leading three goals talked about the differences in each half.
"I thought the wind affected us a lot in the first half," said Davis. "Jeff City had a lot of shots on goal and then the second half we came out ready to win and we did. I thought as a team we moved the ball well through the midfield, are center back stepped up pretty well and I thought as a team we were pretty aggressive. We were shooting well on goal, we just need to work on not letting balls get past us."
Hannibal was tied early with Jeff City 10 minutes in with sophomore midfielder Macy Behrens putting one through the net to get the scoring started for Hannibal.
Back-to-back goals from sophomore Abbie Martin and Davis would seemingly put the Lady Pirates in control temporarily in half number one, but the Lady Jays would not go way easily with two more goals of their own to knot the score up 3-3 after a 3-1 deficit they faced earlier in the half.
The second half though would be Hannibal's with four more goals coming from several girls. Davis would put another one behind the net as Hannibal re-took the lead 4-3 and didn't look back the rest of the game.
With a little over 13 minutes left to play freshmen Kegan Greening and Danica Selle would extend the Lady Pirates lead 6-3, as Davis would score the team's final goal securing the 7-4 victory.
Martin was pleased with how the team played in the second half with many of her teammates scoring goals, including Selle scoring her first career goal.
"We possessed the ball well, moved it well, played it well to our wings and two girls that haven't scored, scored their first goals so I think we all played good tonight," said Martin. "Kegan plays well and works her butt off, Danica as well, the first half we came out strong, then they got some goals, so we just regrouped as a team talked things over and finished the game the way we wanted to."
Hannibal has been up and down as of late after winning five of six earlier in their schedule now bouncing back with two wins after two losses, Hill talked about how his team can be consistent as they move forward.
"Part of that is the aggressiveness, I think Jeff City was a little bit upset thought that we we're playing too physical and I told the girls that I don't want to be considered a team that plays dirty," said Hill. "But to me maybe if another team is saying something like that maybe we're going in the right direction because I don't think we've been aggressive enough all year long and if we can start doing that I think that'll help us a lot with consistency."
Hannibal (9-6) will look to extend their current streak to three wins in a row when they face conference opponent Moberly at home next Tuesday in Hannibal's Kicking Cancer game.
"It's a big night for us," said Hill. "It's our pink night raising funds for the local cancer center here in Hannibal and we're excited about it, one of the dates that we circle on our calendar no matter who we're playing. It's going to be a good game as well, we beat Moberly 2-0 earlier in the year and we're excited about going into another conference game next Tuesday."
