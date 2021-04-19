QUINCY — It didn’t take long for Kaci Bailey to discover this is a community she can embrace.
Three days is about all the new Quincy University women’s basketball coach really needed.
“I’m looking to buy a house, so I went house hunting (Sunday),” Bailey said. “I’ve gotten to eat at four new restaurants. So it’s been awesome.”
The true highlight came Monday morning when Bailey met with her team, was formally introduced as the Hawks coach at a press conference in the QU Hall of Fame Room and felt welcomed by the QU administration and the campus community.
“The people 100 percent sold me,” said Bailey, who met with QU President Dr. Brian McGee, interim athletic director Phil Conover and future AD Josh Rabe during the interview process. “Their passion and their vision for this university, this athletic department and their passion for women’s basketball is obvious. They truly want to see women’s basketball succeed.
“I think that’s huge when you’re looking for what’s a good job and what’s the next best step. It’s a no-brainer for the next step to be the head coach here.”
An assistant coach at George Mason University the past four seasons, Bailey replaces Jeni Garber, whose contract was not renewed following a fifth straight losing season. The Hawks went 2-18 last winter, the second-worst single-season record in program history.
Bailey won’t settle for similar results. The vibe she received from the players is they don’t want to settle for that either.
“To know that’s not where they want to be, just give me that and we’ll set you up to move forward,” Bailey said. “I was hoping to know they were not pleased with last year. That’s a sign we can move forward.”
She’s not waiting for the step in that direction to happen. She believes it already has.
“I said to them, ‘It starts when you walk out those doors right now. How you go about the rest of your day 100 percent is going to affect seven months from now,’” Bailey said.
That kind of commitment, energy and passion is what won over the administration.
“She’s been at quite a few places where they’ve had success, and she’s an experienced recruiter and at developing her players,” Rabe said. “But the biggest thing was her energy. It’s infectious. When she starts talking, people can buy in. From the initial phone call, we saw that.
“She was informed. She was prepared. But it was her energy. She is constant energy. I think that’s what this program needs right now.”
And this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Bailey.
She played collegiately at Southern Illinois University, where she was the Salukis’ top 3-point shooter as a senior and led the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point percentage (46 percent). After graduating in 2009, she went into coaching.
“I knew ever since Day 1 I wanted to be a head coach,” Bailey said.
After two years as a graduate assistant at Arkansas-Monticello, she became an assistant at Henderson State. In 2013-14, she served as the interim head coach at Henderson State, guiding the Reddies to a 13-14 record. From there, she moved on to serve in assistant roles at Central Arkansas and Wichita State.
From there, she went to George Mason in 2017, where she worked for Patriots coach Nyla Milleson, who coached at Drury for seven seasons and went 5-1 against Quincy.
“GLVC. Sold,” Bailey said. “One of the best Division II conferences hands down.”
It’s a pathway to success, something the QU program has experienced in the past and Bailey is determined to make possible again.
“At George Mason, I’ll never have the opportunity to compete for a national tournament. Facts are facts,” Bailey said. “Here I will.
“It’s going to take time, but I’ll have that chance.”