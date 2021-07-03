QUINCY — As eager as she was to get started and as energetic as she is in all aspects of life, Kaci Bailey understood the importance of taking a step back and evaluating.
So after being named the Quincy University women’s basketball coach April 19, Bailey took the time necessary to ask questions and assess the state of the Hawks’ roster before diving head-long into the pool of potential recruits.
First and foremost, Bailey had to see how bare QU’s cupboard actually was.
“Are we that far behind talent-wise to only win two games?” said Bailey, hired to replace Jeni Garber who was fired following a 2-18 season which was the Hawks’ fifth straight losing campaign. “Or are we just missing some structure and some discipline? What is it?
“Are we really that bad talent-wise compared to the GLVC? Or are we just missing something? It’s a little bit of both, I’m not gonna lie. Obviously, I think our talent level has to get a little better. Also, with a little bit of the structure, discipline and work ethic, it can get better because we do have some pieces.”
She needs a more complete puzzle to compete.
That’s where the addition of junior college players comes into play.
Bailey and her staff put together a recruiting plan which landed three quality commitments — Des Moines Area Community College guard Grace Flanagan, Butler Community College guard Riley Hett and Garden City Community College guard Elisabeth Matas-Martin.
All three fit the mold Bailey wants in her players — quality character with integrity and a high motor.
“Give me those two things and we can work with the rest,” Bailey said.
The new coach was equally as adamant about how she recruited, not just who she recruited.
“It was very important to me we do this the right way and not bring in any and everyone just to get a quick few wins but have a bad culture,” Bailey said. “It was important to me that we lay a foundation, build a good culture and let people know this is what we’re going to be about.
“I have been beyond open and honest in the recruiting process about this is who I am, this is my vision and you need to be OK for what you’re signing up for.”
They’re signing on to rebuild a program within a disciplined, structured environment.
“It’s a two-way street,” Bailey said. “It has to be the right fit for us, and it has to be a good fit for them. I don’t want them coming here thinking one thing and getting here and it’s something else. It’s about being open and honest.”
That trickles down to everything Bailey is doing.
She has opened up to her current players as much as time and distance allows.
The Hawks have done weekly Google Meets throughout the summer to allow for interaction and face-to-face time, albeit over the computer, to enhance the team chemistry. Each week, Bailey pairs a player with a different teammate where they need to communicate in order to get to know each other better.
They share those experiences in the weekly group chats.
“We’re trying to get a little bit more in-depth,” Bailey said.
It’s allowing her to become part of the team culture, too.
“We get to see each other’s faces,” Bailey said.
It’s not limited to the players and staff either.
Bailey has held Google Meets for the program’s alumni as she tries to connect the past to the present and keep those who have worn the QU jersey involved. The initial response has been encouraging, and she wants the alums invested in the program.
She has to prove she’s invested as well.
That’s becoming more evident as every day passes, too.
There are camps on the horizon. The Hawks will host a Little Hawks Camp for players in grades 1-5 on July 14-16. There also will be an elite camp for high school players August 13. Both camps will be held at Pepsi Arena.
It’s another step toward bringing the community to the program and integrating the program into the community. Bailey wants the Hawks to be part of Quincy, not just an element of QU campus life.
Her forward approach, open-and-honest policy and determination is going to make that possible.
It’s already allowing her to restock the cupboard and generate excitement in a program that has lacked interest for far too long.