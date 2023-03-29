Western SB.jpg

Western pitcher Skylar Bainter (24) is surrounded by Wildcat infielders between innings during Wednesday's game against Southeastern at Barry Western High School.

 Contributed Photo/Destiny Lynch

BARRY, Ill. -- It’s not often when a pitcher achieves a no-hitter, but Skylar Bainter did just that Wednesday night for Barry Western softball to help defeat Southeastern 10-0 by mercy rule.

“Anytime your pitcher throws a no-no you’ve got a good defense behind her,” said Barry Western head coach John Skirvin. “Our senior here at third (Kodi Nelson) had a great backhand across the diamond and a couple of our girls tracked down stuff in the outfield.”

