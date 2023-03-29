BARRY, Ill. -- It’s not often when a pitcher achieves a no-hitter, but Skylar Bainter did just that Wednesday night for Barry Western softball to help defeat Southeastern 10-0 by mercy rule.
“Anytime your pitcher throws a no-no you’ve got a good defense behind her,” said Barry Western head coach John Skirvin. “Our senior here at third (Kodi Nelson) had a great backhand across the diamond and a couple of our girls tracked down stuff in the outfield.”
Bainter was the winning pitcher of the matchup after going five innings with 11 strikeouts and of course, no hits.
“(When I'm at the circle) I just take a deep breath, focus on my catcher, and don’t really worry about the hitter,” said Bainter. “I had a great defense behind me when (Southeastern) did hit. They came through for me.”
Rachel McMullen and Brynlee McQuay both went 2-for-3 for Western.
“(Southeastern) has made a lot of strides over the past couple of years,” said Skirvin. “Their pitcher did a really good job today. We’ve been swinging the bats pretty well this year since we’ve started. Last night we did nothing but hitting in practice and a lot of time in the cages — it showed today.”
The Wildcats had an evident chemistry between each other on the field.
“We all get along and everyone is easy going,” said Bainter. “We all kind of just mesh together. It’s pretty easy to have fun when everyone is happy and don’t have bad attitudes.”
Skirvin said the senior girls have done a great job at taking the younger girls under their wings.
“They’ve made a really great atmosphere to start the season off,” said Skirvin. “They really communicate well together and even outside the field they’re around each other quite a bit… They feel like they belong.”
Western (2-2) will be back in action next Tuesday, playing a road game against Brown County at 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve got a little bit of work to do but we’re going to be real dangerous throughout this year,” said Skirvin.
Saukees baseball defeats Brown County
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Brown County 5-2 in a road game on Wednesday.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs, while shortstop Justin Pennock went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and an RBI.
Konner Allen was the winning pitcher after going 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing four hits, five walks and one earned run.
Hornets starting pitcher Sam Carr had a no-decision after going four innings with three strikeouts; while allowing one hit, six walks and one earned run.
Pittsfield (2-2) will play at West Central in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Brown County (1-2) will play at Calhoun in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Chargers rally back to defeat Rockets
The Illini West baseball team overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Rushville-Industry 12-10 in a road game on Wednesday.
Drake Mudd hit the go-ahead two-RBI single in the seventh inning.
Carter Chapin went 4-for-5 with three runs, a stolen base and three RBIs.
Tre Neiderman was the winning pitcher for Illini West after pitching three scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Illini West (3-3) will host West Hancock in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
IW softball defeats North Fulton
The Illini West softball team defeated North Fulton 10-7 on Wednesday, despite being down 0-6 going into the fourth inning.
Elly Krieg led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Payton Downs went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Madalyn Boyer pitched a complete game to earn the win, getting 10 strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
Illini West (3-3) will play at West Hancock in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mustangs fall to Knox County
The Marion County baseball team fell to Knox County 10-1 at home on Wednesday.
Joey Lagemann was the Mustangs starting pitcher, going 4.2 innings with six strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, three walks and six earned runs. Porter Britt pitched the remaining 2.1 innings in relief with two strikeouts and allowed four earned runs.
Root Cheney hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to score Marion County's lone run. Lagemann and Nick Kelso each had a hit.
Marion County (0-2) will host South Shelby (2-0) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
CPC shuts out P-Hill/Western
Camp Point Central defeated Pleasant Hill/Western 13-0 in a road baseball game on Wednesday.
Mitchell Meier went five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to earn the win for the Panthers.
CPC (1-1) will be back in action tomorrow, traveling to Monmouth United for an away game at 4:30 p.m.
