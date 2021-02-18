HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball team ended a two-game losing skid and got redemption from an earlier loss this season to Moberly with a 61-43 victory at Korf Gymnasium Thursday night.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said his team did all of the little things it took to get a win.
“The last two or three games, we haven’t had a good mental game where we are executing offensively, defensively, boxing out, rebounding, taking charges and getting loose balls,” Hull said. “That was our big focus. I want mental (preparedness) every single quarter.”
The Pirates took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter of play, but it was the second quarter where Hannibal (8-10) put some distance between itself and Moberly by outscoring the Spartans 18-6 to lead 31-14 at halftime.
Junior guard Aaris Stolte saved his best play for the third quarter, when he drained two 3-pointers and scored 10 points. He led the Pirates with 17 points and also pulled down three rebounds.
“A lot of times if we would run the floor and spread it out, and Aaris was trailing,” Hull said. “I think both of those three’s were both on trails where Moberly didn’t get matched up because we had run the floor really well and spread it way out. Moberly didn’t match up like they normally do because we pushed the ball so quick.
Senior guard Tresyn Roland added nine points and junior guard Courtland Watson added eight points.
“We always talk about unselfishness,” Hull said. “I thought we did a great job of being unselfish to lead to several people scoring.”
Hannibal also controlled the boards, outrebounding Moberly by a 26-18 margin.
Moberly junior guard Jaisten Payne led the Spartans with 19 points, with junior forward Martez Nabors pacing Moberly with five rebounds.