QUINCY – If there’s a college golf coach in the Tri-State area in need of a talented player, he might be wise to go West, as in the direction of 18-year-old Rilee West.
The college sophomore from the Pike County town of Barry made his Quincy Men’s City Championship debut a winning one by carding a two-day total of 3-under-par 139, good for a one-stroke victory over runnerup Dylan Hoschar of Quincy.
Preston Bennett, Alex McCulla and Adam Pfeiffer finished in a three-way tie for third at even par 142.
West, who started Sunday’s second round tied with Bennett at 67, said a couple of par saves on the back nine Sunday enabled him to maintain the lead.
“Twelve and thirteen, where I was able to get up and down and make par, really helped today,” West said. “Other than that, I’d say my putting was the difference. Pretty steady all day.”
West birdied holes six and nine, and bogeyed seven and eight, to open with a 36 Sunday. His only blemish on the back nine was a bogey at the par-4, 454-yard 14th hole.
West’s immediate challenge away from the golf course is to find a school to attend. The shutdown of Lincoln College (Lincoln, Ill.) after 157 years was a setback for him, but he does have options.
“I’ve had some interest from both Quincy (University) and Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa,” West said. “Hopefully one of those two will be my next school.”
Quincy freshman Sophia Gold won’t have to worry about finding a new school to attend for a couple of years, at least. The Blue Devil ninth-grader shot a two-day total of 158 to win her first Women’s City Championship by four strokes over teammate Laci Novosel. Saya Geisendorfer made it an all-Quincy High podium by finishing third at 170.
“(Sunday) was kind of rough because I wasn’t hitting my drives very well,” said Gold, who shot 2-over-par 73 Saturday to lead Novosel by five strokes at the start of the second round. “But my putting did get better toward the end, and I played a lot better on the back (nine) than I did on the front.
After starting Sunday’s round with a 45, Gold toured the back nine in 40. She finished third in last year’s City Tournament.
“Back then I think it was a mental challenge,” Gold said. “Now I know I can shoot well, and that has definitely made a difference in my game.”
Hoschar, the men’s runnerup, has made steady progress up the leaderboard over the past couple of years. He’s hoping for more improvement in his game when the City Tournament rolls around next spring.
“I shot the lowest round of the day, so I can’t complain about that,” Hoschar said. “I hit the ball good. A three-putt bogey at number six really hurt me. I bogeyed that hole both days, so that makes me a little mad.
“But it’s the best finish I’ve had yet (in the City Championship). Every year gets a little better. Last year I tied for fourth, this year second. I’m hoping that trend continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.