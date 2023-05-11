BARRY, Ill. -- It's not over until it's over.
Barry Western felt secure with a five-run lead going into seventh inning of Thursday's home conference game with West Hancock, only to see the Titans make a late push.
The Wildcats were able to hold on and come away with a 6-5 win.
Skylar Bainter earned the win in the circle after going seven innings with 10 strikeouts and allowing seven hits, zero walks and five runs.
Brynlee McQuay hit a home run in the first inning for Western.
Racheal McMullen went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Wildcats.
Barry Western (14-6-1) will host Pittsfield (12-15) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Saukees rout North Greene
Pittsfield defeated North Greene 14-1 in five innings in Thursday's home baseball game.
Konnner Allen earned the win on the mound after going five innings with six strikeouts and allowing just three hits, three walks and no earned runs.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs and an RBI.
Saukees right fielder Clayton Reinhardt went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs, double, home run and two RBIs.
Pittsfield (23-4) will close out the regular season on Friday by hosting Triopia (10-13), with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.
Illini West falls to Miners
The Illini West baseball team fell to Cuba LVC 5-1 in Thursday's road game.
Carter Chapin started the game for the Chargers and went 5.2 innings with one strikeout in a losing effort, giving up seven hits, no walks and three earned runs.
Kaleb Crenshaw went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Chargers.
Illini West (15-13) will host Bushnell-Prairie City in the regular season finale at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point softball picks up win
Camp Point Central held on for a 4-3 win over West Central in Thursday's road softball game to earn their third straight win.
Central (10-18) will host Mendon Unity in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suns win in extra innings
The Southeastern baseball team defeated West Prairie 7-6 in eight innings in Thursday's game.
Preston Hubbard doubled and scored the game-winning run after being driven in by Griffen Tippey.
Tippey went 2-for-5 with a walk to drive in Hubbard.
Mason Fry was the winning pitcher after going eight innings with nine strikeouts; while allowing 10 hits, one walk and four earned runs.
Southeastern (8-12) will host West Hancock (15-9) to close out the regular season on Friday, with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield softball defeats Liberty
Pittsfield defeated Liberty 4-1 in Thursday's softball game at Liberty High School.
Harlee DeCamp went 1-for-3 at the plate for Pittsfield with an RBI.
Pittsfield (12-15) will play at Barry Western (14-6-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Liberty (10-15-1) will play at Rushville-Industry (18-4) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
CPC baseball defeats Unity
The Camp Point Central baseball team defeated Mendon Unity 18-5 in a road game on Thursday.
Carter Eyler went four innings with five strikeouts to earn the win on the mound, while giving up four hits, five walks and four earned runs.
Eyler also went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate.
Cole Petersen, Conner Griffin and Tanner Kindhart each had two hits for the Panthers.
Both of these teams will face each other in the first round of the Class 1A Mendon Regional on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Unity (10-9) will play at Pleasant Hill in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to close out the regular season.
Central (12-11) will host West Central in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to close out the regular season.
Hannibal tennis falls to MMA in tennis districts
Hannibal fell to Missouri Military Academy 5-1 in the Class 2 District 4 boys tennis championship match at Mexico on Thursday.
The Pirates picked up their only win in the No. 2 doubles match with Gabe Foster and A.J. Herrin defeating MMA 8-6.
Hannibal's No. 1 doubles team of Karson Westhoff and Parker Terrill fell 8-4 and No. 3 doubles team of Zane Lomax and Jace Lee fell 8-6.
Westhoff, Terrill and Herrin lost their singles match.
The single matches of Foster, Lomax and Lee were stopped when MMA clinched the win.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 9-12-2 record.
Terrill will compete in the Class 2 state individual tournament for the second straight year from May 18-19.
Liberty falls to West Hancock
The Liberty baseball team fell to West Hancock 8-7 in Thursday's road baseball game.
Levi Hoener started the game for Liberty and went two innings with five strikeouts; while allowing no hits, three walks and no runs.
Hoener went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs.
Wil Maas pitched the final four innings in relief for the Eagles with three strikeouts; while allowing six hits, five walks and six earned runs.
Maas went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run and an RBI.
Liberty (5-15) will face Payson Seymour in the Class 1A Mendon Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Jackson Sims went 1-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.