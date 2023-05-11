Skylar Bainter 4.20.JPG

Western batter Skylar Bainter connects with a pitch during Thursday's game against Liberty at Barry Western High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

BARRY, Ill. -- It's not over until it's over.

Barry Western felt secure with a five-run lead going into seventh inning of Thursday's home conference game with West Hancock, only to see the Titans make a late push.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.