HANNIBAL -- After a rough first game, Hannibal came back strong for the second game in salvage a split against a tough Timberland team in a Saturday doubleheader at Veterans Baseball Field.
Timberland won the first game 9-0 and Hannibal won the second game 5-3.
The Pirates fell behind in the first inning of game one and were unable to rebound.
"I will say we played a clean game defensively after that first inning with a little bit of a hiccup," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "We hit the ball really hard in that game, but it just didn't drop for us. We did make some great plays and played some great defense out there."
Hannibal did not let the disappointment of losing the first game carry over into the second game.
"Very proud of the effort, intensity and the focus in game two," Hatton said. "Especially after losing game one the way we did. It would be easy for us to lay down against competition like this, but our guys came out ready to play I'm happy with the result."
Timberland held a 2-1 lead over Hannibal going into the fifth inning of the second game, with Waylon Anders singling to drive in Graysen Crabill and tie the game.
Then, Kane Wilson grounded into a fielder's choice to score Cooper Scott to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Wilson would later score on a passed ball during the fifth inning.
Hannibal added an insurance run in the seventh inning when Colton Dryden doubled and was later driven in by Ryan Ross.
Scott earned the win on the mound in game two after going five innings.
"(Scott) is another guy who hasn't thrown a lot for us lately, but he has stepped into that role," Hatton said. "We are short on pitching at the end of this week. He stepped into that role and threw a heck of a game against a good team. He battled in some tough counts and got some big outs when we needed it."
Wilson came in and pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Up next for Hannibal (8-10) is a road game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico (7-8) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Pirates will then host Fulton (7-2) on Thursday and Marshall (2-11) on Friday in a pivotal week in conference play.
"Next week is a big week as far as the conference is concerned," Hatton said. "Fulton lost to Kirksville the other night, which opens the door big time for us to take hold of the conference. Fulton and us both have a loss and (the Hornets) beat us. We are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity."
Raiders capture Tiger Showcase crown
Quincy Notre Dame has earned the Beardstown Tiger Showcase championship after going 3-0 on Friday and Saturday.
QND opened up play with a 19-0 win over Carrollton on Friday evening.
On Saturday, the Raiders defeated Illini West 10-1 in the semifinals and Altamont 10-5 in the championship game.
There was a lightning delay during the bottom of the fourth inning against Illini West and the game ended after the fifth inning after play resumed.
The Chargers struck first with a run in the first inning and it was all QND after that.
QND hit three home runs in the bottom half of the first, a two-run shot by Tucker Tollerton, a solo shot by Dalton Miller and a two-run blast by Nolan Robb.
Robb would end up with a three-home run game after hitting a solo shot in the third and a three-run bomb in the fourth.
Miller also hit a second solo home run in the fourth inning.
Tyler Dance earned the win on the mound for the Raiders after going five innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed two hits and one walk with the run being unearned.
During the second game, Miller hit a solo shot in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead over Altamont.
The Raiders pushed across a second run in the second inning after an RBI triple by Colin Kurk.
In the fifth inning, Jack Linenfelser hit an RBI single to drive in Miller. That was followed by a RBI single by Robb to score Brady Kindhart and an RBI double by Mason Winking to score Linenfelser.
Jake Schisler tripled in the fourth inning and was scored on a misplay by the Chargers left fielder on a fly ball by Tollerton, giving QND a 6-0 lead.
Winking scored on a two-out RBI single by Schisler in the fifth inning to increase QND's lead to 7-0.
The Raiders added three runs in the sixth, highlighted by RBIs singles from Linenfelser and Simon Rabe.
Schisler was the winning pitcher of the second game after going five innings with five strikeouts. He limited the Chargers to just one hit and no runs.
QND (14-1) will play a road game against Beardstown at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
