BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — While the public waits for widespread coronavirus vaccinations to be administered, the wait for high school basketball to return in Illinois continues.
It appears the two will go hand-in-hand following Monday’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors.
The board took no action to restore winter sports, which were indefinitely suspended when the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritker’s office rolled the entire state back to Tier 3 mitigations four weeks ago to combat COVID-19.
However, the Board plans to meet with representatives from the Governor’s office and the IDPH before the end of December to develop a timeline to resume winter sports. Once that meeting occurs, the Board will reconvene to develop modified schedules for the winter, spring and sports seasons.
“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far.
“The Board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”
Basketball, which has been deemed a high-risk contact sport by the IDPH, has been in a holding pattern for a month now. The season was scheduled to begin with practices on November 16 and games November 30. Changes in mitigations at the state level and the inability of the IHSA to meet with representatives from the IDPH and the Governor’s office led to this delay.
The original IHSA calendar called for basketball season to end February 13.
Once the state lifts the Tier 3 mitigations, the IHSA will allow contact days for out-of-season sports. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week, and can include practices, drills and intra-squad scrimmages. Competition against any other high school, conducted in-state or out-of-state, is prohibited.
“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” Anderson said. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time.
“Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”