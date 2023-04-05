QUINCY -- Wednesday's cross-river showdown between visiting Hannibal and Quincy Notre Dame at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield was one of the best played games of the season.
It was a back-and-forth battle with crisp play on defense, with QND coming out on top with a 4-3 victory over their Show-Me State opponent.
"It was two good ball clubs," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "(Graysen) Crabill pitched really well for Hannibal. Kept us off-balance pretty well. They had some big hits and made some good defensive plays to keep us from scoring more runs. What can you say, man? The guys just go out and battle every night."
Crabill pitched five-plus innings for the Pirates with one strikeout in a losing effort and was relieved by Colton Dryden in the sixth. While Crabill allowed two walks and nine hits, he would hold the Raiders to four runs.
Hannibal's defense made several spectacular plays to end potential Raider rallies.
"At times, it very well could have been the best game we played all year," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "I think Graysen Crabill did a great job on the mound, did a nice job of limiting pitches and limiting damage. I think at the plate, we did a nice job of putting the ball in play and making their pitchers work. (QND has) high quality pitchers."
Raiders starting pitcher Tyler Dance earned the win after going four innings with six strikeouts -- and allowing three walks, three hits and one earned run.
Dance was limited to a 75-pitch limit during Wednesday's game after throwing over 50 pitches on Saturday.
"(Dance) did a great job and got ahead of hitters," Polak said.
The Pirates got to Dance early with Alex Friday singling to drive in Dryden and give Hannibal a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
"We always get excited to come across the river and play this team," Hatton said. "I think that our energy was great and our confidence was great."
QND tied it up in the bottom of the second when Colin Kurk hit a sac fly to drive in Michael Stupavsky.
The Raiders added a pair of runs in the third inning when Dalton Miller singled to drive in Tucker Tollerton and Brady Kindhart doubled to score Miller.
Crabill retired the next two batters to end the QND threat.
"Crabill did a really good job, especially the first time through the order," Polak said. "He pitched a little bit backwards to our guys. It took our guys a little bit to figure it out. Hat's off to him."
Jake Schisler singled to drive in Mason Winking in the fourth inning to increase QND's lead to 4-1.
With the change in pitchers from Dance to Abram Wiewel in the fifth inning, Hannibal started the frame with a single by Crabill and a double by Cooper Scott.
Dryden hit a sac fly to score Crabill, but Wiewel retired the next two Pirate batters to end the inning.
Hannibal narrowed QND's lead to 4-3 in the sixth inning when Tre Hoskins tripled and was later driven in by Bodie Rollins.
Miller came in relief prior to Rollins RBI single and would regroup and retire the next two Hannibal batters to end the sixth inning.
Miller retired the side in the seventh inning to pick up the save, going 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.
"All the credit to QND," Hatton said. "We put up a great fight and they're a great team, so I'm proud of our effort."
Miller also went 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and an RBI.
"Dalton is one of our leaders," Polak said. "He hits in the 3-hole for a reason. He closes games for us and does an unbelievable job for us on both sides."
Winking went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two steals and a run. Stupavsky went 2-for-3 with two steals and a run.
Scott went 2-for-3 with a double out of the leadoff spot for Hannibal.
"Coming out of the leadoff spot, that's a big deal (for Scott)," Hatton said. "That's part of the reason why we've been able to get some guys on and move some runners over."
Hannibal (5-7) will play at Fulton (4-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
"We got to prepare like we are going to see (Fulton's) best," Hatton said. "That's the expectation. So we are going to go there looking to be 4-0 in the conference. We are going to go there with a little chip on our shoulders after tonight. We are going to get back to work tomorrow at practice."
QND (8-1) will host Chatham Glenwood in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
"We'll have Schisler going on (the mound) Saturday," Polak said. "We got another good ball club coming to town on Saturday. We are right where we need to be at this part of the season."
