QUINCY — Of all the things running through Tanner Stuckman’s head as he walked and hugged his way from the opposite free-throw line to the end of the bench, one held true above all others.
His career ended the way it began.
With relentless effort.
The reward Thursday night for pouring every ounce of energy into the Quincy University men’s basketball team’s season finale — his final game in a Hawks’ uniform, too — wasn’t as substantial as the kickback for five years of dedication. Southwest Baptist wouldn’t allow it to be.
Despite a sizzling start offensively and a 24-point effort from Stuckman, the Hawks couldn’t keep pace with one of the most efficient offenses in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, losing 81-69 at Pepsi Arena.
“They run their offense with pace, pass it really well and shoot it really well,” Stuckman said of the Bearcats, who shot 59.6 percent from the field with 21 assists. “It’s tough to guard. Honestly, it’s almost like a little bit of a poor man’s Bellarmine. They are the new Bellarmine of the GLVC.”
Bellarmine spoiled many nights at Pepsi Arena, too.
This one hurt just a touch more because of the finality that came with it. The Hawks end their season with a 6-15 record, having lost Saturday’s scheduled home game against Drury because the Panthers are in a COVID-19 quarantine. And Stuckman’s career ends with 1,260 points, which puts him 18th in program history.
He played 39 minutes despite missing two games last week with a strained calf and was subbed out with 54 seconds to play, hugging his teammates on the floor as he moseyed to the bench. He embraced QU coach Ryan Hellenthal and the rest of the coaching staff and squad as he made his way to the end of the bench for a final time.
“It’s tough,” Stuckman said. “All the memories ran through my head in the short little bit of time walking off. It was sad, but it was also kind of exciting to take a seat and just think about what I have accomplished in my five years.”
One final victory to add to that legacy slipped away when the Hawks struggled to maintain their incredible pace offensively.
Quincy scored on its first five possessions with freshman guard Paul Zilinskas burying back-to-back 3-pointers. The Hawks scored on 13 of their first 16 possessions, but the Bearcats were equally as stout, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions and going to the first stoppage in play with 10:55 remaining in the half tied at 25.
The Hawks, however, failed to score for nearly five minutes after that media timeout and were outscored 20-9 the remainder of the half.
Eleven straight empty possessions didn’t help.
“We could never get that quality possession when we needed it,” Hellenthal said.
The Bearcats (15-5) never experienced such a stretch, opening the second half by scoring on seven of their first 10 possessions to open a 20-point advantage.
“That’s one of the best offensive cutting teams I’ve seen in a long, long time,” Hellenthal said. “They are a hard team to prepare for. It’s hard to simulate their quickness and their passing.”
The rhythm the Hawks had early faded away.
“Once it did, there was no getting it back,” Hellenthal said.
The Hawks were outscored 20-3 in fast-break points and 46-26 in points in the paint. Worse, they managed just six points off 15 turnovers by the Bearcats.
“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Hellenthal said. “We got beat by a better team. That’s an NCAA Tournament team.”