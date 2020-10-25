QUINCY – Casey Franklin laughed, but he understood the seriousness of the ultimatum.
Be late and be left behind.
Buck Johnson wasn’t kidding either.
“Let’s just say he has a history of being the last one to arrive, usually later than the time we agreed upon,” Johnson said. “So we told him what time the boat was leaving and didn’t give him an option. If he showed up late, we’d be gone and he wouldn’t be hunting. Simple as that.”
Franklin might not have minded most days, but last Saturday was the opening day of the Illinois duck hunting season. Little could stop him, not even the uptick in COVID-19 positive tests, from a passion he’d waited months to enjoy.
Only his inability to hear his alarm could.
“I have a tendency to hit snooze a time or two or just turn my alarm off without getting out of bed,” said Franklin, the 31-year-old Quincyan who hunts the Mississippi River with the 40-year-old Johnson and 42-year-old Walt Smith. “I’m never late for work because of it, but I have a tendency to leave people waiting. I’ve done it a time or two to these guys, so it’s understandable if they get annoyed.”
Although they gave him a leaving-the-dock time, they figured he’d miss it.
“I told Walt we better pack everything we might need because Casey was going to miss out,” Johnson said. “My faith in him being on time wasn’t very high.”
Franklin wanted to prove them wrong.
After having a late dinner with his older brother, Clint, last Friday night, Franklin watched ESPN until he felt himself dozing off. Before going to bed, he put a plan of action into place.
He set four different alarms, including the automatic start on his coffee maker.
“If the smell of coffee doesn’t do the trick, no loud alarm will work,” Franklin said.
He staggered the alarm times used different devices, which would force him to get out of bed to turn them off and keep him from hitting snooze.
“I was getting up and making it to the boat launch on time,” Franklin said. “Nothing was stopping me.”
Nothing did, maybe because he never allowed himself to fully fall asleep.
Franklin got up twice during the night to check his alarms, and just before he drifted off completely, he smelled the coffee brewing.
“I actually had to ask myself if I was dreaming that,” Franklin said. “One big whiff of that aroma told me I wasn’t dreaming anything. It was time to go.”
Earlier than expected and well before either of his hunting partners could have guessed, Franklin was out of bed. He filled his thermos with coffee, packed some breakfast pastries to share in the blind, double-checked his gear and was out the door without any delays.
In fact, he was sitting in his truck at the dock when Johnson pulled up and began backing his boat trailer into the water.
“I figured he slept in the truck all night when I saw it parked there,” Johnson said. “I assumed he was asleep in the backseat.”
Franklin was wide-eyed at that moment and did his part to help get the boat launched and all the gear organized. The three hunters left the dock well in advance of their planned departure time, got into their blind well before sunrise and comfortably had everything in order by the time they heard the first rope of ducks flying high overhead.
It was a relatively quiet morning, aside from a straggler here or there. They didn’t call anything into their decoy set after well after 8 a.m. and didn’t get the chance to shoot until nearly 9 a.m.
Finally, a group of five wood ducks circled from the north, came in over the back of the blind and landed on the far edge of the decoys. Johnson and Smith quietly lifted their guns, steadied their arm and shot as the ducks popped off the water and got above the decoys.
Three birds splashed into the water, while the fourth rose remarkably quick and headed south, the same end of the blind where Franklin was seated.
He never shot.
He had fallen asleep and didn’t know there were ducks on the water. The sound of Johnson and Smith shooting nearly knocked him off his chair, and he didn’t have time to grab his gun before the last duck was out of sight.
All Johnson and Smith could do was laugh before getting in the boat and picking up the three birds they harvested. Franklin poured himself a cup of coffee as they circled back to the blind and laughed at how opening day unfolded.
“I might not be the best hunting partner to have in the blind,” Franklin said. “But at least I was on time.”